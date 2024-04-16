Nat Pagle World Quest Available Until Friday - A Step Closer to Taivan

I need the Abu'Gar quest so badly hasn't been up for weeks
That was the only thing left I needed, can't wait for the reset tomorrow morning to get my dog!
Took long enough! Now if only the very specific storm I still need would just pop up already, I'd be done.
Amen
Thanks for the heads up, this is the last one I need for that achievement. Then only the Azure Span fishing hole and I'm done.
Yay now i need Azure Span Fishing Hole then it's done
All I need is Grimtusk fishing hole now which imo is worse than waiting on WQ's, which reset twice per week unlike the fishing holes..
was the only one missing too sob