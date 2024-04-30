Nas'zuro and Fyr'alath Legendary Items Bugged and Cannot be Upgraded

Was like that on PTR too guess they didnt implement it haha
maybe its better this way
Why am I not surprised?
thank you NA beta-testers for finding out this bug!
what a surprise when I tried to upgrade it... Classic blizz
small indie company
Indie company
Smol indie company strikes again
Small Indie Microsoft
Extended maintenance and they still can't be bothered to test stuff.
#MultiDollarCompanyToo bad there isn't some kind of server, or rather a realm, that is publicly accessible, where they can test things like this.Maybe call it... the PUBLIC TEST REALM. just rolls off the tongue.
I just upgraded it with the token. And not this...... something something multi dollar company.
Boy i do love being capped on stones and actively not running anything on reset day in fear of loosing my chances to get stones because i need 3800 of this useless currency to upgrade my weapon... hopefully its fixed quick, i dont see it taking all that long as its a pretty big bug..
I guess I won't buy my scales until this toilet gets unclogged.Also, I'm not sure why Blizzard didn't just put upgradeable 502 legendaries with the vendor, purchaseable by turning in the old legendary. So what if I lose an enchantment? Instead, we need to buy these intermediary items (the scales). I guess Blizzard didn't like the idea of legendary holders getting a pass on having to spend 2 bullion on a weapon.
<laughs in hunter>goes to the upgrade npc<cries in hunter>
Damn that sucks, none of you guys are gonna be able to use your weapon for Mythic progress race to world last today!
They had one job.
Thank you for our brothers and sister in NA PTR catching this.
Ohhhh snap that's not good