Naguura Interview on War Within - Defensive Creep, Class Balance, Priest Interrupt?

"A lot of people do like big pulls, but if the progression of gameplay is bigger and bigger pulls, it forces a specific group comp and the diversity between dungeons is limited and things are repetitive."There's such a lack of vision at Blizzard. Just balance out the damn CC and don't give every good CC or defensive to 1-2 classes like mages or augvokers and it'll be fine. it's bad because they make a handful of classes OP compared to others and refuse to do balancing for 6-9 months.
The grab 10 or similar packs and AoE them is fun, unless casts kill players or heal mobs. In the dungeon with the mob priests casting heal I focus CC, inturupts, and damage on them but I can't do much for a tank that pulls 5+ of those priests, especially if I play a melee character and I'm dying to enemy consecration(why doesn't Retribution consecration do that much damage).
What is with all these content creators asking for defensive to be pruned. I don't want that. It's bad for the game.The game is tuned around having the current number of defensives in the game. If you reduce the number of defensives, guess what will happen? There will be less one shot mechanics.Right now, the more defensives actually INCREASES skill. The reason is because Blizzard will introduce more mechanics that require a defensive, so if you don't have a defensive for one of the many mechanics that require one, you get one shot and die. That is a good thing.If you nerf the number of defensives, Blizzard will nerf the number of one shot and high damage abilities in content. That means that there will become ONLY ONE WAY and only one clear way of using your defensive during the raid/dungeon which is when that boss is using that specific ability that causes massive damage.If you nerf defensives you are removing skill expression from the game because it means Blizzard will only have encounters that have very few areas where you need to use a defensive ability to mitigate damage. Right now because many parts of a dungeon have high damage, then there are many uses for defensives that if you use it wrong, you die. That should be the way it is. If you use defensives wrong, you die.If we change this, it will mean that it will be very obvious in specific key moments when to use defensives. Stop advocating for pruning of defensives.
Imagine systematically nerfing the entire caster roster by 3-4% and then do 0 follow up adjustments even if most of them didn't deserve the nerfs and had nothing to do with the god comp issue. High quality game development which cares about the player base.
The only issue with the M+ comp is the defensive meta in combination with augment. It will always be broken until augment is removed or completely reworked. Augment is just too strong in 5 man content especially when paired with (casters) who can stay out of the way, ranged kick, ranged stun/knockup all while being juiced by the augment. There was no issue before augment and we have only had issues since augment came around. No one asked for it and no one is asking for it to stick around. Be gone!
"They want to slow down the Zerg every pack meta, group it all up and AoE it down meta. You should have to choose what you can and can’t pull based on available kicks."Anything below a +13, I expect zero kicks from DPS. This sounds like a good idea in theory, but in reality it will further push the need for a five-man coordinated team for any type of progression Sadly, 95% of DPS won't push that button. It is not important to them. Having more consequences won't change that. They will just blame the tank for not kicking it (even when their kick is on cd) or the healer for not healing through the increased damage.