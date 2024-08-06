Mythic+ Updates for August 6th - Dungeon Tuning and Shorter Timers

Greetings, dungeoneers!
Thank you all for your feedback. As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.
Affixes
- Xal’atath’s Bargain: Oblivion
○ Crystals of Oblivion now move towards the previously targeted location if all players are out of combat
- Xal’atath’s Bargain: Devour
○ Devour does not prevent players from receiving healing
○ Devour now inflicts 1% (down from 2%) maximum health every 1 sec
Dungeons
Grim Batol
- Twilight Warlock
○ Enveloping Shadowflame’s absorb has been reduced and now scales with keystone level
- Erudax’s
○ Crush damage has been increased
Necrotic Wake
- Mythic+
○ Timer has been adjusted from 36 minutes to 32 minutes
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- Mythic+
○ Enemy forces requirements have been adjusted
- Mistveil Stalker
○ Mistveil Bite damage has been increased
- Spinemaw Gorger
○ Acid Globule’s visual has been updated to be more visible
- Tred’ova
○ Gorging Shield now scales with key level
- Siege of Boralus
○ Timer has been reduced from 36 minutes to 34 minutes
- Haldal Darkfathom
○ Tidal Surge now creates an additional set of waves after 4 seconds in Mythic difficulty
The Stonevault
- Master Machinsts
○ Health educed by 10%
Ara-kara, City of Echoes
- Avanoxx
○ Insatiable’s duration increased from 12s to 60s in Mythic difficulty
- Engorged Crawler
○ Toxic Rupture continues to channel while under the effects of crowd control
- Ki’katal the Harvester
○ Ability pacing has been adjusted
City of Threads
- Mythic+
○ Timer has been reduced from 38 minutes to 35 minutes
- Sureki Unnaturaler
○ Void Wave’s cast time increased
- Orator Krix’vizk
○ Lingering Influence grows to its full size slower
- The Coaglamation
○ Corrupted Coating’s healing absorb has been reduced and now scales with keystone level
The Dawnbreaker
- Mythic+
○ Timer has been reduced from 35 minutes to 30 minutes
- Deathscreamer Iken’tak and Ixkreten the Unbreakable
○ Spawn location have been swapped to better accommodate their ability packages
- Nightfall Ritualist
○ Tormenting Ray’s damage reduced
- Manifested Shadow
○ Abyssal Rot now prefers target that have not been targeted by the spell for a period of time
○ No longer casts Night Bolt
- Nightfall Shadowstalker
○ Umbral Rush’s damage has been reduced
- Rasha’nan
○ Reduced the pacing of abilities in phase 2 of the encounter
We’ll see you in dungeons!