Mythic+ Updates for August 6th - Dungeon Tuning and Shorter Timers

Xal’atath’s Bargain: Oblivion

○ Crystals of Oblivion now move towards the previously targeted location if all players are out of combat

○ Crystals of Oblivion now move towards the previously targeted location if all players are out of combat Xal’atath’s Bargain: Devour

○ Devour does not prevent players from receiving healing

○ Devour now inflicts 1% (down from 2%) maximum health every 1 sec

Twilight Warlock

○ Enveloping Shadowflame’s absorb has been reduced and now scales with keystone level

○ Enveloping Shadowflame’s absorb has been reduced and now scales with keystone level Erudax’s

○ Crush damage has been increased

Mythic+

○ Timer has been adjusted from 36 minutes to 32 minutes

Mythic+

○ Enemy forces requirements have been adjusted

○ Enemy forces requirements have been adjusted Mistveil Stalker

○ Mistveil Bite damage has been increased

○ Mistveil Bite damage has been increased Spinemaw Gorger

○ Acid Globule’s visual has been updated to be more visible

○ Acid Globule’s visual has been updated to be more visible Tred’ova

○ Gorging Shield now scales with key level

○ Gorging Shield now scales with key level Siege of Boralus

○ Timer has been reduced from 36 minutes to 34 minutes

○ Timer has been reduced from 36 minutes to 34 minutes Haldal Darkfathom

○ Tidal Surge now creates an additional set of waves after 4 seconds in Mythic difficulty

Master Machinsts

○ Health educed by 10%

Avanoxx

○ Insatiable’s duration increased from 12s to 60s in Mythic difficulty

○ Insatiable’s duration increased from 12s to 60s in Mythic difficulty Engorged Crawler

○ Toxic Rupture continues to channel while under the effects of crowd control

○ Toxic Rupture continues to channel while under the effects of crowd control Ki’katal the Harvester

○ Ability pacing has been adjusted

Mythic+

○ Timer has been reduced from 38 minutes to 35 minutes

○ Timer has been reduced from 38 minutes to 35 minutes Sureki Unnaturaler

○ Void Wave’s cast time increased

○ Void Wave’s cast time increased Orator Krix’vizk

○ Lingering Influence grows to its full size slower

○ Lingering Influence grows to its full size slower The Coaglamation

○ Corrupted Coating’s healing absorb has been reduced and now scales with keystone level

Mythic+

○ Timer has been reduced from 35 minutes to 30 minutes

○ Timer has been reduced from 35 minutes to 30 minutes Deathscreamer Iken’tak and Ixkreten the Unbreakable

○ Spawn location have been swapped to better accommodate their ability packages

○ Spawn location have been swapped to better accommodate their ability packages Nightfall Ritualist

○ Tormenting Ray’s damage reduced

○ Tormenting Ray’s damage reduced Manifested Shadow

○ Abyssal Rot now prefers target that have not been targeted by the spell for a period of time

○ No longer casts Night Bolt

○ Abyssal Rot now prefers target that have not been targeted by the spell for a period of time ○ No longer casts Night Bolt Nightfall Shadowstalker

○ Umbral Rush’s damage has been reduced

○ Umbral Rush’s damage has been reduced Rasha’nan

○ Reduced the pacing of abilities in phase 2 of the encounter

Greetings, dungeoneers!Thank you all for your feedback. As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.AffixesDungeonsGrim BatolNecrotic WakeMists of Tirna ScitheThe StonevaultAra-kara, City of EchoesCity of ThreadsThe DawnbreakerWe’ll see you in dungeons!