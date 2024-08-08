This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mythic+ Tuning Hotfixes for August 6th and 7th & Large Voidbound Affix Change
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 43 min ago
by
Squishei
Over the last two days, there have been some Mythic+ tuning hotfixes and there's also a big change to the Voidbound affix!
Count Changes
Mists of Tirna Scithe
On August 6th, the Mists of Tirna Scithe count was changed:
Total count needed increased to 290 (was 260):
Spinemaw Staghorn
count increased to 7 (was 5)
Voidbound Affix
This change was seemingly missed last week, and also not reported by Blizzard in any of their posts. In last week's Beta build, the Voidbound affix was significantly changed:
Dark Prayer
:
Now reduces damage taken (was increases damage done) of enemies
Reduces damage taken by 5% every 3 sec and stacks
Buff now provides 10% healing increase (was 30% crit)
This is a great change as sometimes you could just die on a boss when the Voidbound affix buffed a massive AoE. Now, it reduces damage taken by the others mobs and the buff is removed when you kill the Voidbound Emissary.
Today's hotfix increased the damage reduction per stat even more to further incentivize people to kill the Voidbound Emissary as fast as possible.
Dark Prayer
now reduces damage taken of mobs by 10% per stack.
August 7th
Siege of Boralus
Viq'Goth
Both tentacles must die before the Cannon can be fixed on each platform.
Stonevault
Master Machinists
Silenced Speaker
now makes the boss' size grow 5% bigger (was 20%)
Mists of Tirna Scithe
Tred'ova
Gorging Shield
shield now absorbs 5% maximum health
August 6th
Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
Avanoxx
Insatiable
now lasts 60 sec (was 12 sec)
Anub'zekt
Burrow Charge
damage increased by 100%
Ki'katal the Harvester
This could have actually done nothing but noting it.
Cultivated Poisons
cooldown reduced to 7 sec (was 10 sec)
City of Threads
Engorged Crawler
's
Venomous Spit
damage increased by 33% and cast time decreased to 1.5 sec (was 2.5)
Fangs of the Queen
Rime Dagger
ranged increased to 100 yards (was 25 yards)
The Coaglamation
Corrupted Coating
healing absorb reduced by 20%
Grim Batol
Twilight Warlock
's
Enveloping Shadowflame
healing absorb reduced by 25%
Erudax
Crush
Physical damage increased by 25%, Shadow damage increased by 50%
Mists of Tirna Scithe
Mistveil Stalker
's
Mistveil Bite
damage increased by 33%
1
Comment by
LionButLeon
on 2024-08-08T01:05:24-05:00
oh nooo my crit :(
Comment by
lovelywaz
on 2024-08-08T02:30:25-05:00
Buff now provides 10% healing increase (was 30% crit)
And just like that, lets have a 2 mins
Silence
for all the Crit heavy Specs. 🤐
1
