Mythic+ Tuning Coming With October 1st Weekly Reset

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we will make the following adjustments to dungeons in The War Within:
DungeonsGrim Batol
Mutated Hatchling
- Drahga Shadowburner
Improved the visibility of Twilight Wind.
- Movement speed of the Twilight Wind reduced by 15%.
- Movement speed reduction to players inside the area trigger reduced to 10%.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to be hit multiple times by a Twilight Wind.
Valiona Erudax
- Melee damage reduced by 66%.
- Melee attacks can no longer critically strike.
Twilight Lavabender
- Abyssal Corruption now targets 2 players (was 3).
Siege of Boralus
- Scorching Heat’s damage reduced by 25%.
Chopper Redhook
- Scrimshaw Gutter
No longer flees at low health.
Irontide Raider and Ashvane Commander
- Players now gain a short immunity to Irontide Cleaver’s Heavy Slash after suffering from Iron Hook.
The Stonevault
- Adjusted the timings of Iron Hook and Azerite Charge.
Turned Speaker
- Rocksmasher
Now casts Smash Rock less frequently.
- Now casts Censoring Gear less frequently.