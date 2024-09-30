Mythic+ Tuning Coming With October 1st Weekly Reset

Dungeons

Drahga Shadowburner



Improved the visibility of Twilight Wind.

Movement speed of the Twilight Wind reduced by 15%.

Movement speed reduction to players inside the area trigger reduced to 10%.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to be hit multiple times by a Twilight Wind.

Melee damage reduced by 66%.

Melee attacks can no longer critically strike.

Health reduced by 13%.

Abyssal Corruption now targets 2 players (was 3).

Scorching Heat’s damage reduced by 25%.

Scrimshaw Gutter



No longer flees at low health.

Players now gain a short immunity to Irontide Cleaver’s Heavy Slash after suffering from Iron Hook.

Adjusted the timings of Iron Hook and Azerite Charge.

Rocksmasher



Now casts Smash Rock less frequently.

Now casts Censoring Gear less frequently.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we will make the following adjustments to dungeons in The War Within: