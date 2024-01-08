Mythic Tindral Bug Causes Him to Fly Faster in Intermission - Caused By Witherrot Tome?

Like the opposite of a raid buff, they just make the fight harder xD
Hahahaha wow. Thanks
Dunno why guilds were trolling themself on tindral by having an ele shaman instead of the good spec that buffs melee.
Elem, the last dps without a raid buff : "Can we have a raid buff ?"Blizz : "Best we can do is raid debuff"
I had this happen last week on normal, thought I was tripping balls but now I know. Slow: https://www.twitch.tv/yeetreaper89/clip/DifferentPopularCoyoteNotATK-gXHT-emMuJkiB-6OFast: https://www.twitch.tv/yeetreaper89/clip/TenaciousPlayfulChamoisM4xHeh-7p21FQWTN19FoM6a
Y'all do realize elemental shaman is like overall 5th in the 95th percentile for DPS right? If you don't believe look at the past couple weeks for mythic amirdrasil DPS they maintain a high spot.
this sage really is swift