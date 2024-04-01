Mythic Tindral and Fyrakk Nerfs - Healing Check Significantly Reduced

With scheduled weekly maintenance on April 2, we will make the following adjustments:
Tindral Sageswift
- Fiery Growth’s targets reduced to 3 on Mythic difficulty (was 4).
- Fiery Growth’s damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.
- Falling Star’s damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.
- Pulsing Heat’s damage reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.
Fyrakk
- Shadow Cage now lasts 12 seconds on Mythic difficulty.
- Flamebound now increases damage taken from Flame Orbs by 5% on Mythic difficulty (was 30%).
- Shadowbound now increases damage taken from Shadow Orbs by 5% on Mythic difficulty (was 30%).
- Blaze damage decreased by 20% on Mythic difficulty.
- Maximum health of Darnassian Ancient decreased by 20% on Mythic difficulty.