Mythic Silken Court Hotfixes Again - No More 1 Tanking (For Sure This Time)

at least you know the devs are watching lol
Only for mythic?
degens ruining raid encounters again.surely this will be changed back after the racefiesta is over and done with,right?
Hey blizzard fix Mythic+ and nerf it alrdy. pretty sad your worried about one tanking all of a sudden i think this is a dumb change and i dont care about RWF Blizzard is out of touch and beyond sad at this point.
Blizzard hates when its players don't play like they want them too, gotta love it.
Did blood DKs stop existing? I'm sure they'll find some way to cheese it with a blood DK.
5% boss hp nerf as well Squish, down to 12.45 bil now
LMAO they 1 tank all of nexus princess but now they care about tanks
I'm actually kind of confused why solo tanking is a problem. It's not like they're exploiting something. They are having their tank die to mechanics that require swaps and using every weird, never-used ability in the books to bring them back up. This is exactly the kind of creativity that RWFs have lacked in the past. I think this is the first time I've ever seen Ankh totem used in WoW ever.
Good , make them suffer more , its fun to watch how some old "always winning" guilds are feeling pressure by new ones that shine now on the scene , and some old ones that are performing quite good this tier. A specific WF raid leader/caller is having quite the breakdown this tier when he isnt certain that he might not end even 2nd this time , his body is giving up his mental instability , on top of that he keeps lashing on the viewers. Blizz gotta buff Ansurek even more at this point cuz its obvious they are going to kill her after the reset with more gear most likely , so imma be happy to see her buffed even more :D
