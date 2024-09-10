This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mythic+ Portal Room Location in The War Within
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With the start of The War Within Season 1, a new Mythic+ Portal Room is available for players doing the seasonal Mythic dungeons in Dornogal!
Lindormi
is a bit more hidden this time around - She is in Dornogal, inside a small building to the right of the building where the Item Upgrade NPCs are located at.
/way #2339 52.9 38.6 Portal Room Building
Portal Room Building Entrance
Together with Lindormi, the portal to the Mythic+ room makes a return! This portal room leads to all the locations of the non The War Within dungeons that are part of the Season 1 rotation.
For more information about Mythic+ in Season 1 of The War Within, check our overview!
The War Within Season 1 Mythic+ Guide
