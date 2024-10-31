Mythic Nerub-ar Palace DPS Rankings - First Week of Patch 11.0.5 The War Within Season 1

Nice to see they did nothing really
Sad.Buff affliction damage more, it's still not there.
ignore the position of outlaw but not other classes like hunter which also had significant DPS gains from bugs :)
Nice to see they posted logs with an exploiting class at the top of everything.
ignore the position of outlaw but not other classes like hunter which also had significant DPS gains Except the Outlaw Rogue was an exploit unlike class bugs.
How come they "balanced" fire mage to be 18 positions lower than last week?
Buff UH Dk
rip fire mage
Wow, you guys truly made Blizzard nuke Mages, didn't you?I really don't understand the hate...
How come the chart looks more and more unbalanced the more they "try" to fix it?
This is fine.
Please for the love of god everyone read the title before whining. These are logs for the FIRST week of 11.0.5 i.e. when Outlaw was being exploited and before all the balancing that took place on the 29th and 30th of October. We all know this is an automated weekly article at this point, so it's posted without context and completely irrelevant to current state of balance. Here are the more up-to-date stats if you really care: https://www.warcraftlogs.com/zone/statistics/38#sample=7&dataset=95And also please remember that these are 95th percentile statistics, meaning it's indicitive of extremely high-end play where people are playing pretty much perfectly. Statistically speaking, that's better than 94% of all of you here. Just becuase you're an Affliction lock in a raid with an Enhancement shaman doesn't mean you're gimped. Look at these logs for example from Kyveza (pure single target fight). They don't reflect these rankings at all, and it's a Mythic raiding guild where almost all DPS parsed 80+. https://www.warcraftlogs.com/reports/GvCKwJ2xRDMz8AVc#fight=1&type=damage-doneSo calm your keyboard whining and remember that these articles and stats mean SO much less than you think they do.
This isn't relevant data anymore. The data after yesterday's patch are very different: https://www.warcraftlogs.com/zone/statistics/38#dataset=95.
So....What was the point of the Frost DK nerf again? Because outside of high keys where they perfectly sync with augs and contribute to big sweaty pulls in +15s they seem quite #$%^ing dog!@#$ in raid.
Good job posting outdated information as of the 29th due to the BOATLOAD of buffs and nerfs that happened.
BM with their one button rotation needs to be nerfd.
Being unaware of their own changes during and after their patch tells me, some of the developers are incompetent.Exmple: Playstyle & rotation of all magespecs changes EVERY week. Never seen something like this before. And the guys in magediscord know more about the class than balancing team does… not even talking about all the bugs. Not taking their clients serious at Blizzard. Shame on them. L
Why would you post logs from before a bunch of balance changes and bug fixes were made. Wowhead writers are getting more desperate for content.The only literal thing you can take from both sets is that Affliction warlocks are in badly need of tuning the rest is outdated and irrelevant.
That shadow priest place is terrible. We do not have any other DPS spec to swap so maybe some light on us will be welcomed. Guys we are fightinig with aug evokers :D Our AoE quality of life is terrible - some major changes for that are needed not just insrease dmg to physic link