Mythic+ Legion Weapon Transmogs Now Available in Normal Dungeons

Good.
Imagine if Blizz will put ALL the Weapon xmog from Panda remix into the dungeons and raids (for those that dropped from there) and to some vendors for some gold cost (for those that dropped in the open world), since they haven't given us arsenals in the actual event......fingers crossed and copium a bit more after seeing this post <3Would be an easy W and redemption for Blizz
The appearances for Edge of the First Blade and Crux of the Blind Faith are also available through Legion timewalking's vendor for about 50 badges each, as well! STR users just need to set their filters to show 'All', as the Nightborne Arcsaber is an agility weapon.
Rare Blizzard W. Can't wait to see how they take 2 steps back later this week.
I noticed this doing Legion dungeon achievements the other day. Great change. Finally got the shield I was kicking myself for missing a couple seasons ago.
But where is the Arcblade, Blizzard, where?
Awesome to see. Stuff like this makes the majority of the community happy and upsets only a small fraction of very vocal group.
Wirt's 3rd leg where ?
That's nice but this should of been the case since the start, this was just FOMO tactics at its finest used by Blizz to make ppl play m+ more, again very scummy practice.
Wonder why they included the "originally found by" part when people commented on the items on wowhead's own site days prior to this person's reddit post lol
Can't wait to hear from the people who think exclusivity has value and that this is a terrible choice. As for me, I will now be farming for that shield as I beat the hell out of a man who has the absolute balls to call himself a god-king in front of an actual god.
the warglaive looks sick
VERY GOOD
Good. It was stupid to make them mythic+ only in the first place.
Some of these are previously unreleased models.
I still see the drawback to graphics that look like an eight year old drew them. Legion had hordes of demons and Azeroth's finest defending against them, why do we not have weapons and gear that look detailed and complete. An elf or Draenai would never make any of these things, (likely the 'Edge' and 'Crux' are meant to be) but more like what a goblin would come up with, there is little to no lore here, just what looks like sticks and scraps of metal and crystal jumbled together. (and why do we always have skull motifs showing up - the Howling Echos polearm).Sorry everyone, but it seems that the true talent has left the house quite a while ago.
I feel, and pls correct me if I'm wrong, that weapon transmog farming has to be one of the most stressful farming content in wow. With MoP Remix weapons and then the Legion weapons, I'd never have the willpower to hunt for those.