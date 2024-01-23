Mythic+ Hotfixes on January 23rd, 2024 - Murozond's Rise Nerfed

It's Murozond.
i used to pray for times like these
The blade storm MS speed was sorely needed, felt like you couldn't actually get away with your base movement speed if you were already caught.
Finally.
Now make the portal teleport us instead of fly, and make us skip the last portal towards the last boss completely. This would effectively shave off like 2 minutes of literal time wasting.
WOOOOOOOOOW These nerfs came fast, excellent job.
These changes wouldve been great week 3 of the patch but okay.
Nice. Rise was this season's Halls of Infusion, just sitting around waiting for a healer to apply for ages when mine wasn't around.
Yea but not everbloom... right?
I’d rather they add 6-7 minutes to the timer. Fall’s timer is far more forgiving in comparison.
MURAZOND
YESSSS! A huge thank you from tanks and heals to whatever dev finally pulled the trigger on this!
Baffled that it took this long, but better late than never.
Bout time now Nerf the only other dungeon that needs tuning, Fall
About time indeed, looked significantly harder than others at same key level.
Zaralek cavern's entrance, Iridikron's Gambit is closed at the end by an earth barrier. The new zone doesnt load and you are not able to enter. Tested on 2 Eu servers on and asked guildmates to try aswell but they got the same result. using Flightmaster results in you flying under the map and not being able to dismounting.