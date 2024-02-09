Mythic+ Hotfixes - Everbloom Stinger Dominate Mind Strategy Fixed

How is Blizzard going to respond to teams getting upwards of 5 minutes of free throughput by abusing this bug?
Love how they are so quick to fix stuff like this but take forever to fix things people hate about these dungeons..
Wait, don’t all mind control mobs work like this? What was so special about this one?
Fun police strikes again
thank you tettles
Well everyone who did this should see a month suspension and have their rating put back to zero. Fair is Fair..
It's like we've all been saying:::: Exploit Early, Exploit Often.
That didnt take long
Obviously needed to fix, but I do I like the when MC or other CCs give neat little advantages (not game breaking ones) Kinda gray area on the exploit / plausible deniability side tbh, not really a bug or anything. More like a balance issue nobody figured out till now. Trying to MC stuff and use its spells is normal behaviour and fair game, usually. Of course there's the occasional unbalanced NPC that gets fixed, like this.
People saying it is a bug are stupid. It is an insect.:)
Remember, don't stream your exploits if you don't want them to be fixed.
You gotta love that blizzard instantly changes a mind control trick in everbloom, but they have yet to fix bugs in rise, and fall for the entire season :D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D greeeeeeeeeat developers.... really ruins the game when you remove everything that's fun in the game and they leave all the bad bugs in the game.....
I just hope when they go to make S4 and future things that actually benefit players that they watched those parts of his videos too. Making it do zero damage is an overcompensation. Either make it have some value or delete the ability.
Tettles should be banned, abuses it to time key then makes video after hes done multiple keys exploiting