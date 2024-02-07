Mythic+ Hotfixes - DHT Rock and 2nd Boss Fall

Chronofade occasionally double-ticking and “one shotting” players in high keys even when they stand completely still is frustrating beyond belief, it’s been a problem for an unreasonable amount of time now and I can’t help but find it irritating that (unless it isn’t documented/noted anywhere) despite taking the time to alter the spell to make avoidance work on it, they left the biggest problem with it unresolved.
Chronofade needs more action. If it is dispelled in the light area it should only hit people once whether they are moving or standing still. Some sort of internal cooldown to only hit once would work probably.