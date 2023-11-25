Mythic Fyrakk Nerfed Again - 4% Health Nerf from 1.54 to 1.48 Billion

Just as Echo is about to sleep :)
lol right before method goes to sleep, blizz bias showing once again
why they keep doing this...
almost undoing their 5.37% health increase from last week.
Guess Max begging for a nerf finally paid off...
No way they would have done a nerf like that if the boss were to just die at 0%.
The timing on this looks bad because it will give Echo fans something to complain about without actually giving Liquid an advantage. It's not like the teams were at 3 and 5 percent. They were at 19% and 26%. If this nerf had come in at the start of Echo's day while Liquid was asleep, it's not like either guild would have killed it. So it's a good nerf because it gets out ahead of something that hasn't happened yet for either guild (hitting the enrage), but it's bad because it throws red meat to the people who feel the need to constantly make excuses for one of the top two guilds in the world.
Wow Blizz. Damn.
Such a scam, why bother watching this when clearly the developer chose its side
Just as I'm about to go to sleep. Good job Blizzard ruining my attempt at World First:ReallyMad:
There was still 5 hours of pulling for EU teams when the patch went live, quit ya'lls crying...