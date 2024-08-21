Mythic+ Dungeon Nerfs (August 21st) - Tyrannical and Incoming Damage

noice
Good!
Tomrus will be pleased
Buff fire mage
Playable
NOW THATS A NERF
Nerf fire mage
This is what one call a beautiful news. Some room for casuals to enjoy M+ content aswell! GJ to Blizzard!
Make Tyrannical 10% and call it a day. Or delete it
Nice! This will make very easy to get all +10s done week 1 on my alts :)
Remove tyrannical and fortified ! We don't like them and we don't need them!
MASSIVELY ? lol
Just remove the health bonus from tyrannical entirely, damage is fineBosses shouldn't be health pool sponges
10% nerf would be massive not 5%, Wowhead...Man you guys are slowly becoming IGN
7% is nearly nothing.5 million incoming DMG, 7% less of that = 4.650.000So 350.000 less dmg, when a single instant healing spell from every healers do ~550.000 healing.Do the math before praising blizz.
Ah yes the usual tyrannical fortified drama that happens EACH expansion ever since it was introduced in Legion. I seriously wonder why do we even have these two affixes if they just keep nerfing them every expansion.