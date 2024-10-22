Mythic+ Data for Patch 11.0.2 - Looking Back at The War Within Season 1

Ye buff Frost DKs, Arcane Mages, Shamans and Assasin rogues. Makes sense
Somehow the balance feels even worse than it looks in the charts.
High quality post. Usually data like this is presented in a way that is only relevant to the top end of players, leading those that aren't of that group to misinterpret it. Showing the diversity at each level gives those that struggle with making that realization the context they need to see that playing pretty much anything is fine for most contexts. Spec representation generally doesn't start to skew too hard until 11-12, where the only people doing it are those who are pushing for the sake of it, and will log in to whatever is strongest for that niche of content.
Billion dollar company balancing as we can all see
And yet Blizzard REFUSE to give Hunters proper utility despite the fact as keys go up we are basically not welcome as an entire class. At least other classes have some spec they can bring.Get lust off the damn pet and make binding shot work like gorefiends grasp as a start.
It's crazy how it's almost balanced all the way up to 10s then gets progressively worse cause people follow mindless tier lists (lazy content) and the community just accepts them. I'd bet people would be sleeping on specs like fdk and rouge if teir lists didn't exist for TWW. People are still sleeping on certain specs.
For me personally it's the worst season I have ever played. Since Legion.
Keys are so rough this expansion as a pug. Im Io level 2300+ with a I level of 621 MM hunter, and it is so hard to get into a key. OR if i post my own, it'll take an hour to fill, then I cross my fingers hoping we will finish the key and no one leaves.
One day I hope they look at how bad Flameshaper is for Dev and completely rework it. Having 1 option for a hero talent with no updates to it is wild. It's only been looked at for Preservation.
Look at the healing chart. And remember: with this info in mind, they buffed Resto Shaman even further. (check the r-sham guide writer news article about 11.0.5)No comment. Something is clearly wrong with this company.
Almost seems like whenever they try balancing classes they end up making things much worse... Oh yeah keep nerfing Fury Warriors btw, brilliant balance direction kekw
wow dude, these charts almost look like there is a meta for the top keys and that every class can be played in +10s. all of you must be title range players the way you're complaining.
Lets nerf fury 4th time !
buff holy priest plsssssss i wanna play my main again
I'd also be really interested to see how these compare to Mythic raid numbers. I feel like they would be similar to the top end keys.
M+ is massively overtuned and those stats just prove it. Where is badly needed 50%+ across the board nerfs to all incoming damage in M+ Blizzard?P.S. RIP hunters.
It's great to see a more fairer view after one of the guide writers treated their class as though a majority of people play Mythic. It should be good players are started off that low because I once found a site for dungeon runs of that dufficulty, and the 'lowest' was 15+.