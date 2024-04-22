Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am Event 2024: Amateur Sign-ups Open

You must have an active World of Warcraft Blizzard account that has been in good standing for at least 6 months.

Your World of Warcraft account must be based in either the Americas/Oceania or Europe Regions.

You must have at least one character on your account that has earned a Mythic+ Score of at least 500 within either of Dragonflight Season 3 or Season 4.

You cannot have any characters on your account that have earned a Mythic+ Score of above 3300 within either of Dragonflight Season 3 or Season 4.

Your Battle.net and Discord accounts must be synced to your Raider.IO profile.

Eligibility RulesIn order to be eligible, you must meet ALL of the following requirements: