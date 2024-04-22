Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am Event 2024: Amateur Sign-ups Open

What it is:
The Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am will be taking place entirely on the World of Warcraft Tournament Realms, a dedicated in-game server provided by Blizzard Entertainment, where event organizers can specify rule sets and players can compete on an even playing field. 6 teams of 5 players will have 5 total hours to put their best feet forward and push Mythic+ keystone dungeons as high as they can go. They’ll be given a pool of dungeons with pre-set affixes and starting keystone levels and will earn points based on the highest level they can complete of each dungeon. The team with the most points at the end of 5 full hours of gameplay wins!
The first iteration of the Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am in 2021 was a speed-running format, but the “key-pushing” format, where the goal is to complete dungeons at higher and higher levels, was first adopted during the 2022 event, and has been the favored format since. The difficulty of each dungeon scales significantly with each level they go up, so players are in for a pretty wild ride when they get to the high numbers. All 6 teams will be playing simultaneously for the entirety of the playtime, and will have the freedom to choose which dungeon(s) to play and when. This means tons of exciting dungeon action!
When it is:
This event will be taking place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 on the Team Liquid Twitch Channel
. Broadcast will start at 9am PDT and will end at 3pm PDT. This includes a 30-minute pre-show and a 30-minute post-show with 5 hours of LIVE gameplay. Broadcast Talent will be announced at a later date closer to the event itself.
Charities:
The purpose of the Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am is to raise funds for worthwhile charities doing work that represents the values of Team Liquid, Raider.IO, and the World of Warcraft community. This year, the organizers have once again decided to focus on charities involved in fostering Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging, Accessibility, and Justice (DEIBAJ) initiatives in gaming and the world beyond.
The 2024 Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am will be benefiting the following organizations: AbleGamers
, The Trevor Project
, Girls Who Code
, Equal Justice Initiative
, Women in Games International
, and Doctors Without Borders
. Not only is DEIBAJ a core element of the charities that will benefit from the event, but the organizers believe it is important to promote DEIBAJ within the tournament itself by ensuring a diverse group of players, talent, and behind-the-scenes staff. The goal is to have an event that truly represents the WoW community, because Representation Matters!
The entirety of the $20,000 USD prize pool, generously donated by our amazing sponsors, will be distributed based on each team’s placement at the conclusion of the event, with all 6 teams earning a portion for the charity they will be representing. Beyond the prize pool, viewers and fans will have the opportunity to support these non-profits by donating directly throughout the live event. Last year, after combining the prize pool and direct donations from viewers, over $56,000 was raised, and this year we’re hoping to see at least $50,000 once again! To date, the Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am has raised over $125,000.00 USD
for Charity.
Pro-Am Format:
Pro-Am refers to Professional/Amateur. This is a competition format used commonly in traditional sports, where Amateurs are teamed up with Professionals. It is not often seen in esports, and the inaugural Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am in 2021 was the first time the format was seen in World of Warcraft esports.
Each team is made up of 5 players. 2 of these are Professionals - players that have been showcased on the broadcast of the Mythic Dungeon International (the MDI) or The Great Push (the TGP), Blizzard’s dungeon-running esports. A 3rd member of each team will be a community influencer or content creator. The final 2 spots on each team are filled by the Amateurs - and are open to all players that fall within the eligibility requirements!
Amateurs are chosen via a random lottery from an open registration. Players can learn more about the event, the registration process and eligibility requirements, as well as complete their Registration all on the new Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am Event Hub
on Raider.IO. If you have ever wanted the chance to play with some of the biggest names in WoW esports, now is your chance! Signups will be open from April 12th at 8am PDT until 11:59pm PDT on May 10th.
The Sponsors:
An event such as the Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am could not exist were it not for the generosity and support of amazing sponsors. Please check out the work they do and the amazing products and services they create!
We are pleased to announce that Elgato
has generously come on board for the 4th Annual Mythic+ Charity Pro-Am as a sponsor. Elgato is a world-leading provider of audiovisual technology for content creators on all video-sharing platforms. Synonymous with quality and performance, Elgato products are either state-of-the-art inventions in their own right, or reimagined technologies designed to revolutionize creative workflows. Software and firmware are frequently updated to keep producers at the cutting edge of their craft. And cross-compatibility delivers a seamless user experience that keeps evolving as the Elgato ecosystem grows.
Pre-eminent database and gaming news website Wowhead
is once again on board to help make the Pro-Am a success! Wowhead was created with one sole intent: providing World of Warcraft players with tools and information to make their gameplay more enjoyable. The Wowhead team prides themselves on their comprehensive database with helpful user comments, popular tools like the Dressing Room and Flying Tracker, lightning-fast datamining to uncover the latest test realm updates, and detailed guides written by professional players on all popular WoW topics including classes, collections, secrets, and raids. Wowhead continues to be about the community and for the community!
Also new for 2024, we are excited to announce that Raidbots
has joined the Pro-Am sponsorship team! Raidbots is a website whose goal is to make using SimulationCraft easy to use. Created by Seriallos, Raidbots helps players use the open-source SimulationCraft project that simulates WoW combat. Use Raidbots to help you figure out such things as optimal skill rotations, ideal stat weights, best gear to use, and more. Raidbots is an excellent tool for all levels of World of Warcraft players!
The organizers would also like to thank both Twitch
and Blizzard Entertainment
for their continued support. They have been tremendous backers of this event since its inception!
More details, such as profiles on the Pros, Influencers, and broadcast Talent will be coming out throughout April and May, so keep your eyes on the Liquid Guild
and Raider.IO
social media accounts.
About Team Liquid / Liquid MMO:
Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Sã Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has over 120 athletes competing across 17 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports.
In addition to the premier esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its esports athletic brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media, esports wikipedia Liquipedia, and 1UP Studios, the full-service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary-style filmmaking, and creative commercial content.
In September 2016, controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik, and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.
In early 2022, Team Liquid formed Liquid MMO, a new branch of the organization with a focus on the genre’s esports competitions. Team Liquid founded Liquid MMO by signing the premier World of Warcraft Guild Limit, renaming it Liquid Guild. Team Liquid is also a passionate supporter of DEIBAJ initiatives within the gaming industry.
About Raider.IO:
Raider.IO is one of the most recognized community platforms in World of Warcraft, providing progression tracking, character and guild information, support and hosting of community events, as well as high-quality news, content, and other features. Jah Raphael helms a small team of passionate, developers, content creators, and analysts, all of whom are active WoW players and community members.
Raider.IO is a proudly black-owned business where Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are core values. Since its launch in 2017, Raider.IO has tracked hundreds of millions of hours of Mythic+ dungeons, has provided global coverage and logistical support for the Race to World First, and other events. As of late 2023, Raider.IO is now an Official Blizzard Partner – and the official Tournament Platform of all World of Warcraft Esports, including the Arena World Championship, Mythic Dungeon International, The Great Push, and more! A true community hub, Raider.IO is a household name for World of Warcraft players and fans.