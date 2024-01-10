Mythic Amirdrassil is Really Hard - One Shot Raid Wipes Returned

Oneshots is a result of Blizzard developers incompetence and they should be ashamed of such a bad game design that makes players suffer instead of having fun.This equally applies to M+ as well.
Blizzard is out of their minds. 400+ average pull count to down Tindral and still not nerfed?
This is a great article. Thanks for the data to back up the conclusions!
I said it years ago, they need to tone down boss difficulty. The peak for difficulty to me was probably Mop-Wod era raiding. It was hard enough to not be a push over, but easy enough that with a solid team you can easily reclear every week and not hate your life every reset week. I know they can do it because bosses in the raid are challenging, but not borderline impossible, but for whatever reason they always overtune a select few bosses each tier that are beyond cancer.
When does Cross Realm open up? This is the most idiotic system to block cross realm mythic even now at Week 9. RTWF is over...
Blizzard is honestly killing Mythic raiding as a game mode, the spike in difficulty on the last 2 bosses is insane. People want to play the game but no one wants to wipe 500 times to a boss, its just not fun. You'd think they'd learned from Sepulcher but here we are again with the same BS mechanics. Once the RWF is over the bosses should be nerfed substantially. Let people enjoy playing the game.
I am glad someone is talking about this
at what point do the @#$% eaters realize its not chocolate?
Terrible game design really.No suprise that Aberrus is easily the best raid this expansion, by a big margin.
This "one person fail wipe" is a cancer in other games, ppl on Lost Ark call out this type of mechanic always and Blizzard are adapting this type of mechanic to wow.
Imagine if the time you spent writing this article you spent that time improving at the game. You might have killed the boss.
Fully agree to the previous comments.The trend going towards those oneshots is so god damn not fun. Please reconsider this in the war within.
Just don't make mistakes and you won't wipe.
The average M raider doesn't want fights that are 10+ minutes long and 1 mistake 7-8 minutes in can cause a wipe.
Fixing this: Around 47% of guilds who have achieved 6/9M have subsequently killed Smolderon.Also raid walls like Tindral don't belong in the game.