Mythic Amirdrassil is Really Hard - One Shot Raid Wipes Returned

Number of Week 9 Kills

Dragonflight: Amidrassil

Around 47% of guilds who are 6/9 have killed Smolderon

Only around 22% of guilds who have killed Smolderon have killed Tindral

Around 46% of guilds who have killed Tindral have killed Fyrakk

Dragonflight: Aberrus

Around 70% of guilds who were 5/9 killed Rashok

Around 70% of guilds who killed Zskarn also killed Magmorax

Around 65% of guilds who killed Magmorax also killed Neltharion

Around 43% of guilds who killed Neltharion also killed Sarkareth

Dragonflight: Vault of the Incarnates

Around 57% of guilds who killed Kurog killed Dathea

Around 58% of guilds who killed Dathea killed Broodkeeper

Around 24% of guilds who killed Broodkepeer killed Raszageth.

Shadowlands: Sepulcher

Around 73% of guilds who killed Lihuvim killed Halondrus

Only around 28% of guilds who killed Halondrus killed Anduin

Around 87% of guilds who killed Anduin killed Lords of Dread

Around 79% of guilds who killed Lords of Dread killed Rygelon

Around 48% of guilds who killed Rygelon killed Jailer

Why is Mythic Amirdrassil So Hard?

One Person's Mistake is a Raid Wipe

Smolderon - 1 Mechanic

Double Seeking Inferno Orbs early

Missing Intermission Orb

Blaze Hitting Healer Add

Not Breaking Shadow Cage Perma Stun

Seeds and Corrupted Seeds Exploding

Goes Against Stated Encounter Goal

In Sepulcher, there were multiple wall bosses as we all know, and the instance was also more difficult than intended on other difficulties. There were plenty of guilds that struggled on Heroic despite having a past history of comfortably getting Ahead of the Curve and heading into Mythic. We made a lot of nerfs, etc. But anyway, that led to a lot of conversations internally about not only our tuning goals, but also our philosophies. For example, when is it okay to wipe the raid instantly for a mistake? Honestly, the answer should be “almost never” — at least when it’s more like a single person’s twitch reaction mistake of, “you fail if you do this mechanic incorrectly” or whatever. It’s totally reasonable on Mythic to kill the player for doing that; but to say the entire raid is over because someone was one yard out of position is not our aim. Yes that’s difficult, yes that will get us three-digit wipe counts and get the boss on the MMO Champion’s list of hardest bosses, but that’s not actually our goal as encounter designers. Our goal is to make a fun, challenging experience, so I think the design of Vault of the Incarnates and our raids going forward should be very directly the product of those lessons. We still want a stern test for the best guilds in the world, and we still want nerd screams and a real sense of accomplishment when someone gets the world first title with two or three other guilds hot on their tail. But also, we’d rather not have to nerf things 20 times for the rank 100 / rank 1,000 / rank 5,000 guilds to be able to blaze that same trail afterwards.

Double Soaking seeds is fairly common giving the time constraint of 5 seconds and how fast mechanics are on this fight. This feels like one of the "twitch movements' that Ion is talking about above. There should be no reason that this mechanic wipes the entire raid for one person accidently tripping on a seed, especially when it's hard to see the seeds sometimes when they're under the melee camp. Killing the player sure, killing the entire raid seems extremely punishing.

Missing a Flare Bomb also seems overly punishing. You're already missing out on the damage when the player lands on the roots, why does missing a Flare Bomb have to also instantly wipe the entire raid. If the Flare Bomb didn't wipe the raid it would be possible to struggle through that section of the fight, rather than just instantly wiping.

For how hard the Intermission assignments are, and how the community felt the need to solve it with a weakaura, there shouldn't be as harsh of a punishment for missing a single Orb. Should it be harder, absolutely, but instantly wiping the raid is just overly punishing.

The healer adds in Phase 2 are also so tightly tuned in the amount that you heal the tree that you really can't afford to Blaze the healer adds at all. You already use Grips and Rescues to supplement minor healing losses but if even one add is transformed, it's extremely punishing and almost certainly a wipe.

The Shadow Cages on the Colossus adds are also extremely punishing. One person missing their break means that players are permanently stunned for an infinite duration. Why doesn't this have a cap of say 10 seconds so you lose some throughput but don't instantly wipe due to lack of healing / damage.

Why doesn't this have a cap of say 10 seconds so you lose some throughput but don't instantly wipe due to lack of healing / damage. And of course, the seeds in the final phase. If this was the only mechanic where one person messing up can wipe the raid, I think this mechanic would be okay for a final boss. But this mechanic alongside all the other ones in the earlier phases and earlier bosses just adds more difficulty in a frustrating way.

Conclusion