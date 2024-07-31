Mythic+ Affix and Dungeon Tuning - New Devour Affix

Greetings, dungeoneers!



Thank you all for your feedback on our new Mythic+ affix system. As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta. This week also includes a pass on tank damage intake from many enemies in dungeons.



New Affix



Continuing with the theme of Xal’atath’s Bargain, where players can harness powerful boons granted to dungeon enemies by the Harbinger, we’re adding a new affix to our Beta testing this week.

Xal’atath’s Bargain: Devour



While in combat, Xal’atath tears open rifts that devour the essence of players. The rift unleashes is energy after 15 seconds, healing all enemies in combat. The rift collapses if it is dispelled or players receive enough healing, granting all players critical strike chance and maximum health.



Dungeon Adjustments



Grim Batol



Twilight Overseer

o Rive’s Physical damage vulnerability reduced from 20% to 10%

o Rive’s damage reduced.

· General Umbriss

o Skullsplitter’s Physical damage reduced.

o Skullsplitter can now be blocked

· Drahga Shadowburner

o Increased the recast time of Invocation of Shadowflame.

· Erudax

o Crush’s Physical and Shadow damage reduced.



Mists of Tirna Scithe



General

o Depleted Anima Seed no longer have an interact condition.

· Drust Harvester

o Spirit Bolt damage reduced.

· Mistveil Defender

o Mist Ward recast time increased.

· Ingra Maloch

o Force Compliance recast increased.

o Repulsive Visage recast increased.

· Tred’ova

o Coalescing Poison range reduced.



Ara-kara, City of Echoes



Avanoxx

o Avanoxx will now reset if she is pulled off of her platform.

o Voracious Bite’s damage vulnerability reduced from 100% to 50%

o Voracious Bite can now be blocked

o Increased the recast time of Alerting Shrill.

o Adjusted the spawning locations of Starved Crawlers to be more consistent.

Anub’zekt

o Bloodstained Webmages no longer spawns during Eye of the Swarm



City of Threads

· Fangs of the Queen

o Pacing of abilities reduced.

o Removed Dark Paranoia and Shadow Shunpo from the encounter.

Stonevault



E.D.N.A.

o Seismic Smash’s damage reduced.



Skarmorak

o Crystalline Smash can now be blocked.



Master Machinists

o Flaming Scrap’s duration reduced.

o Igneous Hammer’s damage reduced.

o Blazing Crescendo now has a precast visual on the lava waves’ directions.