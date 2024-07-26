Myth Track Upgrade Track Extended from 4 to 6 Levels in the War Within

Terrible change, revert it. Devalues heroic gear way too much.
This literally makes doing M+ and Heroic Raiding almost pointless, why did they go through all the trouble and come out if such a great gearing system only to ruin it by making myth track to 6 instead of 4, it was basically prefect the way it was.
This change makes even less sense in the context of the raid having a natural stacking nerf.
nice get to run 8 timed dungeons now to upgrade one piece instead of 5
Dungeon journal on live shows new raids at 4 levels of myth track
I, like a lot of the player base, am getting older and finding I have less time to play than I would like. I prefer m+ because of the challenge + time commitment required. This change really screws me, because even though I would love to mythic raid and m+, I just don’t have time to do both. I will be severely handicapped to the vault gods given the ilev diff is now 13 and not 6. Please make a change to this blizz! Typically a 3200 io/barely CE player, for context.
I personally don't like the change making very rare items from heroic on the later bosses on the hero track. I feel it just makes them replaceable for people who may finish only 7/8M where they would most likely run a 6/6 myth ring than the 6/6 hero very rare ring from Queen Anuserak but not necessarily be able to secure a mythic kill on the last couple of bosses (let alone actually see the drop). I prefer very rare items being a track above the difficulty that drops them with the mythic very rare items being on a separate "unobtainable" item level.
this is great and all letting the upgrade go to last boss ilvl but what about the crafted gear is it really gonna stay 10 ilvls below max ilvl now or is this gonna change in next build/tww launch
Archimtiros try not to slam the ! key challenge (impossible)
I don't want to run so many dungeons just to upgrade my gear. There's no point in grinding that much when you've already done all the dungeons on 10+ and proven you can handle them. Just a Time waste. Yes no one forces me to do it and still its just to much.
Sweet now there is an even great distance between those that have, and those that dont. Way to keep the casuals down bliz Good Job
This change is turning me away from the game really hard. I only want to play M+ which isn't possible now w/o also clearing the raid on mythic every week. The 2nd bad implication is that playing alts will be virtually impossible. That means you have to choose the right class at the start and hope it'll be meta or at least somewhat good for M+. Switching to a different class after a few weeks just won't work.So play a class with a tank/healer spec or mage. They always make sure one mage spec is meta.
Happy for the gearing change. Feel this was really needed after the blistering paces the last few seasons set, yet without slowing our overall acquisition in the early stages. As the next steps evolve though, I'd like to see more deterministic additions to the dungeon track of vault to reduce the impact of randomness there, such as being able to lock out gear slots to better target upgrades.
Its on beta, it doesn't mean that these lvls will be like that on live.
More L changes as expected by Blizzard. Gotta widen the gap between hardcore and casual even further for some reason -.-
When the added option for improvement feels like an unwelcome mandatory choice instead of an incredible and exciting opportunity, it's time to step back and question why you play this game.
While this at first glance looks grindier - it's unclear if crest drops will also change.For example if the penalty for depleting a M+ key is reduced (for example 10 crests instead of 5) or if the number of crests for timing is increased this could offset this a fair bit.A bigger (Potential) issue is that Myth track gear now tops out at 10 ilevels above the best crafted gear. Even with embellishments that will make crafted gear pretty unattractive for folks who can do M+10 and above .As someone who doesn't find the crafting system particularly fun to engage with that's a net positive for me - but it feels like without demand from higher key pushers and Mythic raiders this would severely depress the tips open market crafters can expect.
This kills crafting