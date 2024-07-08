This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Mountain Thane and Dark Ranger Hero Talent Icons Updated
The War Within
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
This week's PTR build for The War Within has updated the hero talent tree icons for Dark Ranger Hunters and Mountain Thane Warriors!
Last month,
Blizzard added icons for
Soul Harvester Warlocks, and Sentinel Hunters, leaving the Monk Master of Harmony and Warlock Hellcaller as the only two hero classes still using placeholder icons.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Naythen12
on 2024-07-08T19:03:36-05:00
Still no Hellcaller?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News