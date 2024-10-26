Mountain Dew Promotion Rewards Revealed - Cosmetic Rewards for WoW and Diablo IV

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Mountain Dew Erickson S-64 Air-Crane

Diablo IV

Verdant Pool

The Man Opener

The Thristing Bird

The Savoring Glaive

The Dueling Dervish

Battle Pass Tier Skips

World of Warcraft

Thrillbot 9000

Chillbot 9000

Bot Wrangler’s Violet Apron (Tabard)

Bot Wrangler’s Crimson Apron (Tabard)

Hateforged Blazecycle

Lil’ Ragnaros

Madden NFL 25

Ultimate Team Exclusive Player

The Elder Scrolls Online

Morthal Jarl Finery in-game costume

But Wait, There’s More!

Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diet Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Madden NFL 25

Zero Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring World of Warcraft

Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring World of Warcraft

Rockstar Energy Recovery Orangeade 16 oz cans featuring Avowed

Rockstar Energy Recovery Lemonade 16 oz cans featuring The Elder Scrolls Online

Doritos Nacho Cheese XXL bags featuring World of Warcraft: The War Within

Doritos Cool Ranch XXL bags featuring Madden NFL 25

Doritos Tangy BBQ XXL Bags featuring Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Beginning November 4, 2024, through January 31, 2025, gamers in the United States can purchase specially marked Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, and Doritos products and submit on-pack codes at DoritosDewRockstar.com for points. Those points can be accumulated with multiple purchases and redeemed for epic gaming rewards, such as Xbox hardware, game codes from Xbox titles including Avowed, exclusive Xbox + Mountain Dew gear, and these in-game content items:New flavor alert! To celebrate the joining of these brand forces and the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, Mountain Dew is bringing back Mountain Dew Game Fuel in two flavors – Citrus Cherry and new Citrus Blackberry – perfect for every gaming sesh. These limited-time flavors will begin to hit shelves nationwide on November 4, 2024, so grab them while you can!In celebration of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Mtn Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry bottles and cans feature iconic Orc Shaman Thrall. Commemorating the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within, Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry bottles and cans will feature Xal’atath the Harbinger.Look for these Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy, and Doritos products featuring Xbox Games at your local grocery and convenience stores:You can find code locations on Doritos packaging, under the tab of Rockstar Energy Drinks, and under the cap and inside paperboards on Mountain Dew. For more information and to start banking your points visit DoritosDewRockstar.com.