Mountain Dew Promotion Rewards Revealed - Cosmetic Rewards for WoW and Diablo IV

Beginning November 4, 2024, through January 31, 2025, gamers in the United States can purchase specially marked Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, and Doritos products and submit on-pack codes at DoritosDewRockstar.com for points. Those points can be accumulated with multiple purchases and redeemed for epic gaming rewards, such as Xbox hardware, game codes from Xbox titles including Avowed, exclusive Xbox + Mountain Dew gear, and these in-game content items:
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Mountain Dew Erickson S-64 Air-Crane
Diablo IV
- Verdant Pool
- The Man Opener
- The Thristing Bird
- The Savoring Glaive
- The Dueling Dervish
- Battle Pass Tier Skips
World of Warcraft
- Thrillbot 9000
- Chillbot 9000
- Bot Wrangler’s Violet Apron (Tabard)
- Bot Wrangler’s Crimson Apron (Tabard)
- Hateforged Blazecycle
- Lil’ Ragnaros
Madden NFL 25
- Ultimate Team Exclusive Player
The Elder Scrolls Online
- Morthal Jarl Finery in-game costume
But Wait, There’s More!
New flavor alert! To celebrate the joining of these brand forces and the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, Mountain Dew is bringing back Mountain Dew Game Fuel in two flavors – Citrus Cherry and new Citrus Blackberry – perfect for every gaming sesh. These limited-time flavors will begin to hit shelves nationwide on November 4, 2024, so grab them while you can!
In celebration of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Mtn Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry bottles and cans feature iconic Orc Shaman Thrall. Commemorating the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within, Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry bottles and cans will feature Xal’atath the Harbinger.
Look for these Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy, and Doritos products featuring Xbox Games at your local grocery and convenience stores:
- Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Diet Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Madden NFL 25
- Zero Mountain Dew 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring World of Warcraft
- Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry 20 ounce and 12 pack cans featuring World of Warcraft
- Rockstar Energy Recovery Orangeade 16 oz cans featuring Avowed
- Rockstar Energy Recovery Lemonade 16 oz cans featuring The Elder Scrolls Online
- Doritos Nacho Cheese XXL bags featuring World of Warcraft: The War Within
- Doritos Cool Ranch XXL bags featuring Madden NFL 25
- Doritos Tangy BBQ XXL Bags featuring Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
You can find code locations on Doritos packaging, under the tab of Rockstar Energy Drinks, and under the cap and inside paperboards on Mountain Dew. For more information and to start banking your points visit DoritosDewRockstar.com.