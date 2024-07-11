More Warband Login Screens Planned for Future

give me jade forest or give me death
Question is how we'll earn more backgrounds - quests, money/gold, or free?
I love this
All i'm sayin' is that they can sell a bunch of warband log-in screen microtransactions like backgrounds and poses for like, $2, and i'd eat that up. I'm sure others would too.
I like the idea of collectible scenes... But I think collectible camp equipment could be cool, too. Different wagon styles, different tent styles, different campfires, different sleeping bags, or whatever. This could be really fun.
And you'll only be able to get them through the shop.... starting price $40.....
Except they didn't actually say anymore login screens were coming. They said that would be cool and we'll see what possibilities exist in the future.Wowhead just promising things Blizzard didn't.
Hopefully they'll add ones that allow for more than 4 characters. I played korean mmos with these joint character screens that managed 10+ toons, and that was almost 2 decades ago, 4 is pretty embarrassing for a game with so many classes.
I hope it happens, I'd love to see a scene set in an updated Sholazar Basin when The Last Titan comes around.
Just hangin out, hangin out. Hangin out with my family, having ourselves a paaaaaaartay!
For example on Lost Ark you can have diff backgrounds.. but paying for it :'(
I absolutely hate that shop icon on the top. Get it off-screen where it belongs. The screen is nice overall but holy molly that shop icon is in poor taste IMHO. You'd think the devs would know how the playerbase feels about the store by now...