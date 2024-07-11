More Warband Login Screens Planned for Future

Any plans for making the Warband login background a collectible to collect in game.

Sean McCann: That would be cool. Right now, for launch, we are breaking the character screen in a ton of ways to make this work. So I think we're going to start with one that we think looks really cool, now that we've broken everything and fixed it so it works and looks awesome. Then we can look at what the possibilities in the future to expand on that.



Just Hangin' Out



When you log in to the game, you'll see a selection of your characters on the login screen, waiting for you to choose who you will go on your next adventure with.



You can assign four characters to one scene, with more scenes planned for you to collect in the future. In addition, to make it a little easier to see who's who in your Warband at any given moment, there’s additional information about each character during character selection.



