More Trading Post Items Datamined - Bear Pelt Tabard, Gold Pouch Offhand

Jeweled copper scarab looks pretty cool. Wowhead has up page to view in 3DJeweled Copper Scarab800 tender though? Is this the priciest mount so far? Placeholder price is usually 999 so I'm assuming it likely is. Maybe one's already been this price but rehardless it's too much.
It's about time we see some more shirts in the game. Feels like Blizzard hasn't really been doing shirts anymore since like, Wrath.Which is weird, since we've not had the "Hide Chestpiece" option for all too long. It's a whole character customization option, that they're not using at all. And there's so much they could do with it too. Heck, if they let us put tattoos and marks in that, they'd be amazing cosmetic options to give us too.They keep making new tabards for every faction we meet. Why not a shirt slot item cosmetic? Nice animal hide undershirt from the Maruuk? A treasure map back tattoo from the Dragonscale Expedition? Druidic swirl markings on your shoulders to commemorate your time in the Emerald Dream?Don't get me wrong. I love the little items from the trading post like that bag of gold, that lets artists express themselves in fun ways that aren't tied to a specific faction or expansion theme. But I just feel they are neglecting the shirt slot. Even though it would be a lot more popular than most tabards are. And definitely more so than the Highlord's ceremonial cloak.Speaking of tabards. The flap on them clips with so many belts, that have their own dangling parts. I'm surprised we don't have the option yet to turn it off if we want to.
Mount tender inflation strikes again
5k gold betting on the new "promotion" announced tomorrow is a tmog set with tenders "included"
where fel bike that's what I really want
I wonder how many goblins and dracthyr will be running around with that bag of gold...
About dang time we got a new Shirt. Last year we only got three chances at a shirt: and one of those Shirts was repeated.