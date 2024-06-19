More Significant Affix Changes Coming - Wowhead Interview with Morgan Day and Ion Hazzikostas

Affixes in the War Within

Ion Hazzikostas This has obviously been a huge topic in the community in recent weeks it's been a huge topic within the team in recent weeks. We're far from done when it comes to the current state of Beta, we're looking to roll out a couple more pretty significant swings in how we approach Affixes and the Mythic+ system. As testing continues in the coming weeks, I don't want to get ahead of spoiling what all those will be, but stay tuned for some forum and blog updates in the next couple builds.

Morgan Day To speak to the post that we made, I think one of the major design goals there that we could try to reiterate on more is that we were trying not to create new Nameplates in the gameplay space, we're not trying to create things that might be considered an ability or mechanic on a boss fight -- you're not spawning a new add, there's not Quaking or Volcanic where feel like these mechanics that are kind of just happening. The things that we wanted to focus on were things that felt more like a overarching rule change, like all trash in the dungeon behaves in this way or reacts in this way and you can plan for that really easily, it's not something that would surprise you. You can hopefully approach the pulls differently or approach the dungeon differently to combat those affixes. That was really where we were focusing on when we did keep some of those affixes that were in those current level 7 bucket.

Weekly Keys vs. Key Pushing

Ion Hazzikostas I don't think the right answer is to remove affixes for all players.

Morgan Day We're looking at this from the point of Mythic+ trying to serve multiple audiences and trying to come up with a one size fits all solution to that has caused some problems in finding the correct solution.

The "Stop" Meta

Ion Hazzikostas The team had started designing specific abilities in dungeons to go on cooldown when the spell cast began, no matter what, so if you stopped that cast in any manner whether it was Death Gripping the mob or CC'ing it, it would go on cooldown just as if it had been interrupted. That is still appropriate in some circumstances, but the increasing proliferation in dungeons is what kind of created this incredibly powerful utility that has been seen to dictate perceived optimal comps in the last couple years. So we've been designing War Within dungeons to move back closer to how things used to be in that regard, still doing it where it's appropriate, but not defaulting to have all abilities go on cooldown when the cast starts. These tools should still be tremendously powerful tools for disrupting, for managing, for relocating enemies in a dungeon but they shouldn't be the answer to nearly every problem that you're presented in a way that reduces viable comp diversity.



Full Answers

Part of what we've been talking about is the increasing divergence in the approach that the Mythic+ audience takes to the content. We look at affixes, like Bolstering and Raging, and for the "average" Mythic+ player (to the extent that there is such a thing is the person who is just running Mythic+ for loot, for filling out their Vault row, and just to have fun running dungeons with friends) if you're running a Mythic 8 or whatever, we're seeing consistent participation and success rates, week over week. For that audience, affixes continue to serve a valuable purpose in varying that experience week over week, slightly changing the puzzle that the group needs to solve. We've heard feedback from the community that asks "If there's just there to add difficulty, why are they needed? We have health and damage increases to add difficulty." And we agree, the primary purposes of affixes is not to add difficulty, it's to add variety.



Now for people who are playing Mythic+ at the highest end of the system -- people who have long since gotten Keystone Hero and all their teleports and are pushing potentially for the Season titles or to improve their personal best, the only thing they're playing for in the system is raising that bar, is raising that personal best. And so, at the cutting edge of the limits of any system, when you have variation from week to week, there will be some outcomes that are more favorable than others. For groups that are pushing their limits, if they realize that they are able to achieve a new best on a Push Week, like Bursting or whatever, and the next week cycles in and even though they could complete dungeons, they know they could not beat their absolute best time this week. It makes the whole week feel dead and it feels dead because of that affix, and who is responsible for that affix? Blizzard, the World of Warcraft team. They very rightly give the feedback that this is frustrating, this is getting in their way of enjoying the experience. We understand that, and we agree. I don't think the right answer is to remove affixes for all players. However, we are discussing some solutions that may allow players who are focused on the competitive optimization and perfection aspect of the dungeon system to have less randomness and variation in their week over week experience. This is something that we've seen across dungeons in other forms over the past. Going back to past expansions, dungeons like Arcway or Waycrest Manor used to have different routes from week to week or even from run to run in some cases, to vary the experience so it feels like for players running the dungeon, you are exploring a dynamic environment. But we understand that if you are in an Esports setting or absolutely trying to squeeze every ounce of performance out of your group, variation is unwelcome.



So those are some of our broad philosophical thoughts right now and we look forward to sharing the plans we're working on with the community in the next week or two and continuing the conversation and getting tons of feedback.

Morgan Day The changes that we're discussing certainly right now are pretty big swings. We're looking at this from the point of Mythic+ is really trying to serve multiple audiences and trying to come up with a one size fits all solution to that has caused some problems in finding the correct solution. We're taking a step back there; what are the affixes and what are they achieving week over week -- for the audience that is less looking to push rating and be extremely competitive -- and what is the excitement when you have this new affix introduced week over week.



Ion Hazzikostas Again, looking at the data that is informing our decisions, there are meaningful differences in how people experience the content based on the level that they're running it at. An affix like Storming that was considered a free affix by very high end players had a noticeable impact on these success rates in the lower ranges. Something like Bursting, that again is considered far easier than Bolstering or Raging in terms of pushing keys at the higher end, has a heavier impact on key success rates than Bolstering or Raging at the lower end because the strategies that are being used are different. And so I think for players at the high end, a lot of what is fun about the system, at least as we understand it, is pushing their limits and employing really aggressive strategies to try to fight as many things at the same time and move through the dungeon as quickly as they can, and affixes that maybe feel more punitive to the particular strategies that are most effective at that high level, end up being the most frustrating ones. But players who are playing at a different level, at a different meta, using different approaches to the dungeons are having a totally different experience and so that's a lot of what we're trying to navigate as we think through how to evolve Mythic+ going forwards.





Ion Hazzikostas This is also something we've been talking about a bunch. The role and importance of "stops" in Mythic+ is something that has kind of grown organically over the last couple of expansions. The ability to stop casts from completing is something that has always been part of WoW, but generally an enemy that was knocked back or whatever would instantly begin that cast again. You had to use a kick or Counterspell to truly put it on cooldown, so those were more limited in value in the past.



