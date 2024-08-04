More Returning Recruit Transmogs from Radiant Echoes Event - Shadowlands Pre-Patch Cloaks

NOTE:
We've tested and concluded that only characters BELOW LEVEL 70
can obtain Recruit gear. Level 70s will obtain the Dalaran Defender pieces instead. You can lock experience and prevent a farming character from hitting lv70 by talking with either Behsten
in Stormwind, or Slahtz
in Orgrimmar.
Obtaining one version of the Recruit's Sturdy pieces of gear will teach you the transmog model for both factions
, eliminating the need to grind them twice.
In addition to this, unlike with the lv70 Dalaran Defender gear (in which you can loot pieces not equippable by your class and send them to alts via the Warband bank), the Recruit gear from Radiant Echoes is bound on pickup
.