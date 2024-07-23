More Mythic+ Affix Updates in the War Within - New Affix Oblivion & Voidbound Adjustments

Greetings, dungeoneers!
Thank you all for your feedback on our new Mythic+ affix system. As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.
New Affix
- Continuing with the theme of Xal’atath’s Bargain, where players can harness powerful boons granted to dungeon enemies by the Harbinger, we’re adding a new affix to our Beta testing this week.
Xal’atath’s Bargain: Oblivion
- While in combat, Xal’atath manifests crystals from the void that can be absorbed by enemies or players.
- These crystals spawn near enemies and move towards them until they are absorbed by players or collide with their target enemy.
- Players that absorb these void crystals gain increased Mastery and Leech.
Affix Adjustments
- Voidbound is receiving adjustments to ease positioning requirements, and increase the value of defeating it to offset its damage requirement.
Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound
- Void Emissary now follows the Tank player after being summoned.
- Void Emissary’s health adjusted, and its health no longer scales with Fortified.
- Dark Prayer now grants 5% damage to all enemies in combat every 2 seconds, adjusted from 10% damage to all enemies in combat every 3 seconds.
- Dark Prayer now persists on enemy creatures if the channel finishes without the Void Emissary being defeated.
- Blessing from Beyond now grants 20% Cooldown Reduction in addition to 20% Critical Strike chance.
We’ll see you in dungeons!