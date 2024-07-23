More Mythic+ Affix Updates in the War Within - New Affix Oblivion & Voidbound Adjustments

Continuing with the theme of Xal’atath’s Bargain, where players can harness powerful boons granted to dungeon enemies by the Harbinger, we’re adding a new affix to our Beta testing this week.

While in combat, Xal’atath manifests crystals from the void that can be absorbed by enemies or players.

These crystals spawn near enemies and move towards them until they are absorbed by players or collide with their target enemy.

Players that absorb these void crystals gain increased Mastery and Leech.

Voidbound is receiving adjustments to ease positioning requirements, and increase the value of defeating it to offset its damage requirement.

Void Emissary now follows the Tank player after being summoned.

Void Emissary’s health adjusted, and its health no longer scales with Fortified.

Dark Prayer now grants 5% damage to all enemies in combat every 2 seconds, adjusted from 10% damage to all enemies in combat every 3 seconds.

Dark Prayer now persists on enemy creatures if the channel finishes without the Void Emissary being defeated.

Blessing from Beyond now grants 20% Cooldown Reduction in addition to 20% Critical Strike chance.

Greetings, dungeoneers!Thank you all for your feedback on our new Mythic+ affix system. As we continue to review community responses for future adjustments, we’ve made updates in this week’s Beta.New AffixXal’atath’s Bargain: OblivionAffix AdjustmentsXal’atath’s Bargain: VoidboundWe’ll see you in dungeons!