More Mounts in The War Within - Shadowlands Hand and Jellyfish Recolors, Marmot and More

Marmot
The Horde is finally getting a bee mount!
They might not but I really need (want) them to add more mount achieves as I'm currently on 896
love to see it
Maybe one day we will FINALLY get the Onyx Hyena :( come ON BLIZZ why do you hate Hyenas so much!
Those hand mounts are very cool! I still need to get the ones from the Maw but having that one from the trading post is great as I've been wanting those mounts for forever now. The jellyfish is also really sick looking too.
Achievments aside from mythic and pvp are a joke anyway, mount achievments since long.
Now make the hand mounts Including from SL flyable and I'll be so happy
shadowlands remix inc!