More Details on Blizzard Increasing Leveling Difficulty

More Details (Aug 28th)

We want to provide additional details on today's leveling changes and balance fixes to group content.



• Changes aim to make the difficulty curve more gradual - enemy strength will actually increase by less per level in the mid-to-high 70s than it used to



• Players coming in with DF endgame gear should still feel overpowered at Level 70



• Players coming in with basic leveling gear from DF (ilvl 300s) should find leveling manageable and get powerful gear quickly



• Combat at 78 and up will be completely unchanged from how it has been



We'll be keeping an eye on the changes to ensure that the overall impact on leveling time is minimal.

Original Post