More Class Tuning Changes Coming on December 5th - Includes Buffs and Nerfs

This afternoon, we posted about class tuning
that we’re doing tomorrow. These changes were informed by class performance over the first two weeks of the season.When a new season begins, we collect a huge amount of data about class performance, item acquisition rates, PvP statistics, etc. During this time we will fix any critical, disruptive, or otherwise immediate problems that come up as quickly as we can. We also need to be careful about any changes we plan and ensure we have adequate data to make informed decisions, and then additionally need time for testing the changes we’re making to avoid further issues. Alongside the changes in the above link, we’re planning to send an additional batch of tuning changes that will be released during restarts on the week of December 5th, which will probably include some buffs and some nerfs.We’ll continue to make adjustments regularly, based on data and feedback, but probably not as often later in the season compared to these early few weeks.