More 11.0.5 Cosmetics Datamined - Unused Weapon Tints and Models from TBC and WotLK

all ugly af. bring back mage tower weapons and keep your 1422 style weapons.
Love the Argent Crusade and Stratholme shields, looking forward to getting em!
this last polearm is sooooooooooooooooooooooo awesome!
wotlk remix?
Fordragon Blades recolor usable by horde? :o
At long last, the Argent Crusade Shield is available to collect!
They need to add the red/purple version of Greatsword of the Ebon Blade
This upcoming patch honestly seems like just a major cosmetic dump but I am so here for it!
people are going to lose their minds if these aren't all placed on a convenient vendor stationed at every major city.
Oh I love that Stratholme shield, the Griffon Teeth Ripper, Magehunter dagger, that Yaungol bow and the Argent shield stick out as ones I'd actually use for mog.Also can we PLEASE get a Lordaeron tabard? :(
That shield does not sit properly on the back , that’s why no body mogs it
♥ Corrupted Sunblade, my beloved. ♥
Honestly, so tired of these ugly recolors.
Been waiting forever to finally use Magtheridon's glaive
I've always wanted Teron Gorefiend's weird staff/polearm!
The first polearm is a recolor of a staff from Sethekk Halls lol
nice, I remember seeing a lot of these models back during the wotlk data mining days