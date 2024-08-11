MoP Remix Post-Event Item Level Possibly Increased to ilvl467

Nice.That is all.
What exactly is the point of that item level. That's not even going to help people once WW releases because the average player is sitting above 480, and even more are sitting above 500. It should be released at ilv500 to be relevant
Surprised they dont just put it at 480
The gear is really low ilvl regardless. Should at least be 515.
Silly. 480 in like an hour on retail for any alt. For the amount of time spend to max a remix toon, should atleast be 480 upgradable to 502.
I was assuming 480 like the prepatch gear, but I guess they want you to 'earn' that, even though I could easily xfer the mass echos I have and do that right away.
people gonna be replacing it day 1 of WW either way so doesn't matter too much. How many even planning to main their remix chars?
Thank you for saying possibly instead of confirming it for sure.
I dont understand why there is a debate about Ilvl. I actually thought the end of the event it would be around 380-390. Although at first I thought that the character would be deleted lolMy main concern is will this happen again in future addons? Draenor remix? I'd really like to.
I get the argument that the gear will be relevant in TWW, but look at it this way: I made my timerunning character my new main for TWW. I've been very frustrated that I haven't gotten to play with the new talents really, because in mop remix you kinda can't. Some guy with 10mil hp will always come in and eviscerate the boss before you can even hit any buttons. But now on top of that, I won't get time to gear my new main up to the ilvl that I would have, had I gotten the chance to. I considered deleting my main in remix many times and remaking her in retail.Honestly, I don't think that the mop remix gear even needs to be a higher ilvl. If people want to hit 70 and then do whatever until TWW hits, more power to them. But I do think we should have had the chance to pull our characters out early so we can gear/prep them the way we would have wanted.When evokers came out, we got a few weeks to gear them as we pleased. So why make this different? Releasing our remix characters to live so shortly before the expansion is really making me regret using this method of creating my new main.
Could be a bug which will get fixed soon 🤔
do we get to keep all those 36 slot bags ? I care more about bag space than item level on gear i'm going to vendor for 1c each on day one. if we bought a bank and all the tabs and put 36 slot bags in each of the tabs, do we get to keep that ? do we get to keep the glyphs, the guild shirt and the guild tabard if we bought them during remix ?