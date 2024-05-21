MoP Remix Hotfixes - Ward of Salvation Nerf, Threat Fixes

fun detected and successfully eliminated
no fun allowed in a fun mode police strikes again
Somebody say it
Phew! I was worried they would make it easier to farm bronze for this time-limited event or address the issues with people who were able to farm frogs and are at a significant advantage, or even the mechanics that are one-shotting 70s in raids and dungeons. That was a close one!
how am i supposed to be broken in this broken mode IF THEY KEEP %^&*ING NERFING EVERYTHING
Nerfing things that are overpowered in a mode promised to be overpowered before doing ANYTHING to address player concerns is insane.
No fun allowed in the 3 month FOMO fun mode.
Why not adress the whole toxic froggers problem, instead nerfing the only viable strat to catch up with them?
No mention of at all nerfing idk...UPGRADING GEAR COSTS? or buffing bronze earned? Really really love this 'Fun' 'Overpowered' experience for the fro...i mean playerbase.
When will we be allowed to have fun in the “fun” gamemode?
This is so bad
Sorry, I didn't realize I was playing Season 4 and not the advertised stupidly broken game mode where all bets are off? Guess we just false advertised that one huh gang...Oh and wowzas, still nothing more substantial for bronze... Glad I got all the remix mounts already. Only other things I probably care about are ensembles and arsenal but even then probably not.
Kinda happy about the Ward Nerf, the ammount of times, ive seen Pugs refuse people because they dont have that one meta gem is silly.
this mode was never supposed to be a fun mode ^^ bliz just want ppl togrind 10+ hours every day for the next 3 monthsscam event as always
Ahh yes you making it harder to clear the raids by nurfing the Ward killings (yes it was stupid to begin with and should have been hotfixed on day1) without fixing the cost to upgrade gear MASSIVELY, so now everyone is even more hardstuck in an endless bronze grind loop (with bronze grinds nurfed) and raids will disband all day long on the more complicated bosses.Keep it up Blizzard, you really are making this "fun, fast and feel overpowered" mode fun for everyone out there who didn't massively frog-grind.We will be overpowered from cloak and gear upgrades if we grind dungeons and raids many hours each day for bronze the next month, how many do you think will have been burned out LONG before then?If ward is gone i presume a raid clear goes from ~1 hour to maybe 2-3 hours. Go figure.
Good to see them fixing lvl 70 content by nerfing the only thing that makes raids bearable
Guys, please just invite a legitimate Frog Prince to your group then chill for the whole run, so Blizz doesn't have to spend their priceless time and efforts on spotting and nerfing every overpowered meta gem you had fun with.
Remember the ad picture they had. It said 'Overpowered? Maybe.'Not a confirmation of being overpowered just a slight chance for a small amount of time.