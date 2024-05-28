MoP Remix Hotfixes for Last Week - Frog Farmer Hotfixes

I saw a warrior few days back with 16m hp, he was literally immortall and one shotting all heroic bosses, his cloak had 140k stamina
I killed 50 frogs and got flagged as a farmer, blizzard is clueless.
Remix currently leading the scoreboard for the most wasted potential and poor handling of any WoW event/side piece of Warcraft content ever.
I thought I was being nerfed again
The nerfing of cloaks did nothing...absolutely nothing. These frog farmers are still killing bosses super fast and beating people on the DPS meters by huge amounts. At this point I just log on to get bronze for mounts and then log off. The event isn't fun anymore to be honest.
The cloak revert was an absolutely genius move by Blizzard 😍I wish they would revert everyone's gear too though...
"I don't want frog farmers in my group they make me feel insignificant" "Blizzard lied to me I WAS TOLD I COULD ONE SHOT EVERYTHING""OMG weapons cost 9k!" "It only took me 2 days to get everything in plunderstorm! why can't I do it in REMIX!"This is the same person btw
Whoever handled remix should not handle anything else ever, too many problems, too few solutions, attacking the player for your mistake is abhorent behavior. The frogs were 12 years old, an activity you literally did in MOP, If you don't like it, don't let it go live like that, never attack your players for your own shortcomings.
The only people that were punished were the people who only farmed a few frogs. They were rolled back MORE than they benefitted from frogs. The people who exploited kept all their rewards. Plus there were a dozen other hyperspawn locations. This nerf was realllllly dumb and innocent people were caught in the mix.
1) obtaining power is not linear. The stronger you get, the faster you get stronger (ie. from completing content quicker)2) the more you play the stronger you are. if you don't play as much as the next person, you will be weaker than them. period. 3) due to #2, you should not consider remix to be competitive. ignore damage meters. 4) don't compare yourself to others. relax and have fun!
People should stop crying about cloaks and frogs and all that. if you don't mindless spend your bronze for mounts and you actually upgrade all your gear to max you are OP, end of story IT IS NOT THE CLOAK stop crying. Also these ppl that didn't get nerfed they did the Heart of Fear farm where you go in kill trash go out reset without touching the boss. By this time if you played since release and did all your dailies and raiding heroic every day you should be maxed out like them. Frog farmers are not in the game any more, they bought everything and left. Stop crying and play the game.
"The new quests are only available to player-characters who did not kill many Gulp Frogs during the first three days of the event."I guess farming frogs for less than an hour for charms was too much.