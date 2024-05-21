MoP Remix Hotfix - Spools of Eternal Thread Rewards Added to Dungeon and Raid Content

Just rewarding people who farmed even more power.
Good! We finally need a way to actually get "stuff" without pure grinding 24/7
Still not enough to make up for frogs...
That should really even the gap between the froggers and not, to the point they might not need to do as harsh of a roll back if they just make it so you don't get as many over a certain value.
See, THIS I can wrap my head around. +180 stats from each World Boss adds up very, very quickly.I still hope they can do something about these Bronze upgrade costs though. Tying the cosmetic currency to player power is still a baffling choice.
I got the 180 main stat from Greater Spool of Eternal Thread. It dropped as a reward from the dungeon boss kill daily
Got one of the legendary spools by completing the last quest for the "Landfall"-Campaign.
These are also being awarded at various levels for earned achievements, but they have **not** yet been granted retroactively to people (like me) who already did the vast majority.
this LFG will already be abused in many ways i can see (:
Lmao frog gang gonna graduate from being demi-gods to straight up gods.
this cloak should be 1:1 tranfser to alts
all good 'n all but what we really need is either more bronze or cheaper upgrades
Add the ability to make real custom groups in LFG. Add in a real way to continuously farm lesser charmsDon't wait until the last 30 days to make remix the game mode we all thought it was gonna be at launch. There is nothing fun about farming (excluding frogs) every day for 85 days for an average person to reach their "peak" just to have 10ish days left to enjoy their character in a finalized state. Let them get to peak power way way sooner. And that should be done by nerfing bronze costs, and upping thread drops (this change is pitiful). Stupid to view upgrading gear to max from the perspective of it costing effectively 15x heavenly onyx cloud serpent mounts.Fix the damn bugs and one shots.
The crying just never stops.Its a temp mode comparable with private servers.Its imbalanced , get over it.Be happy that blizz is putting out buffs and quit crying ypur eyes out and screeching to make sure everyone hears you.Pathetic.
On my level 26 alt, Minor Spool of Eternal Thread is a reward from group finder for a normal random scenario.
I got one for completing the Valley of the Four Winds campaign........ so are we getting them retroactively for the other achievements we've already finished?
Wish this could be retrospectively added for characters who clearly have the achievements for completion of each scenario/raid/dungeon