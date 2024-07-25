MoP Remix Heroic and Mythic Raids Massively Nerfed

None of these nerfs matter. You spent 95% of the time running/waiting for RP
Meanwhile BFA with SL raids are still not fixed and have triple HP and damage compared to 10.2.7 patch...
If only there was some weapon arsenals to buy.. I would still play remix.. :(
jesus these are giant nerfs
Remix updates? Weapon arsenals still MIA, Hooded Supplier?
Kind of bizarre to be doing this so late into the event. It isn't like the raids were even hard either. Only a few of the mythic bosses ever gave any group any issues from all the runs that I have done of all of the raids...
The cycle continues.
hahaha this makes me feel both happy and sad for those players that bought boosts for mythic SoO actually you know what scrap that they deserved it.
Nerfs like this are plenty enough to entice folks to finish the grind (or start working on it if they haven't completed certain things yet). I don't play Remix anymore but this is great!ETA: Maybe they'll roll out some bronze increases too. That'd be nice.
Nerfing the mobs does nothing, remix is like playing legacy content at this point where combat lasts like 5 seconds maxThey should increase Bronze by another 200% if they want to help people finish up
wonder if i can start soloing raids now
Sitting on hundreds of thousands of bronze and nothing to do with it. Arsenals please
omg who cares. It's so easy to get all the transmog from there as you can trade the items.Give us WEAPON ARSENALS for weapons that drop in the outside world and LFR because it's such a heavy RNG mess and you can't trade those weapons to other players. Stupid Blizzard.
Cool now add arsenals for all the weapons by each raid and zone
Increase bronze gains. Even though I leveled to 70 within the first 28 hours of remix, and then quit because of disenfranchisement from cloak farming via hyperspawning. I restarted playing for bronze after the real chunky bronze+threads buff, and just finished buying absolutely everything last week. I want others who are timestrapped gamers (but wanting to play) be able to achieve their goals. But real fixes:- Add back remix tusks for purchase for those of us who are completionists.- Add mop cloak ensembles (yes I know the artifact cloak cycled thru alot but there are still missing ones)- Add weapon arsenals for all content (dungeon, scenario, outdoor, lfr/normal/heroic/mythic for all raids)- possibly add instance drop pets for purchase
Let us buy the weapons transmogs.