Mists of Tirna Scithe: Dodgeballs Deal Extra Damage on the Guessing Game Clones

I played all through SL and never knew the balls did damage to the fox or the clones, TILEDIT: someone in my guild said this was fixed? So either it's not fixed, or wowhead is just slow in reporting
5 balls on the clone is huge
it damages affix too
They what?
still risky because of the fox overlap
if you dont know simple mechanics like this, then you have no business in keys especially 10s or higher.
Enjoy it now while you can, this article is equivalent to a doctor finding terminal stage 4 cancer.
Please stop wowhead. Now this is going to get removed
Found this out yesterday as well, might be a new thing?
Blizzard : Fixed dodgeballs dealing extra damage to clones and affixes, we didnt intended to happen this way. :D
Wowhead is so slow nowadays, learned this on Tiktok like two weeks ago
Tbh, in shadowlands it was jut 1 true ball, all others was fake, now all balls are real, maybe, it was just like that in shadowlands
The spell clearly states "inflicts damage to all enemies hit" so it should not damage the clones or the affix.Seems like a bug to me.