Mists of Pandaria Classic Will Launch Summer 2025

LETS GOOOO
Can't wait for WoD Classic in 2026!
As much as I'm not surprised, was Remix not enough? Oh, and I hope they fix the racing quest for the Cloud Serpent people.
The best time for me to get out :DI was really hoping for a good Classic Plus concept but then something like this. Doesn't have to be.
And still no word for Pandaren heritage armor
Looking forward to Monk class :D
GOAT modern expansion along with Legion. Can't wait to relive the best moments of my WoW career!
REMIX DIDNT KILL MOP CLASSIC!444444444Underground goblin mecha stuff? EWWW, YUCK!Legion Classic is still possible guys! + Midnight has the best odds to bring out Elune... Can we skip TWW already?
The entire direct was the biggest pile of coal ive ever seen. Progression era 2? Mop next summer?
THE LAST TITAN CLASSIC WHEN?
Is there seriously gonna be a 6-8 month gap between Dragon Soul and MoP launch? What the hell Blizzard didn't you guys learn how bad that is
This is false info, MoP launch is in AUtum according to the roadmap.Pre-patch = not release.
We going to be waiting 1 full year before actual MoP launch, insane bad.(Check roadmap it says Autum)
Is there a way to keep toons in the Old WoW engine / old character models and not progress to WOD / legion? Please blizzard introduce a way so we can maintain our beloved classic characters and the unique sound effects in the true scope of the ‘Samwise’ art palette , thank you