Missing Echoed Ephemera Being Mailed to Players Up to 20 Cap

Yep. Just got mine.
Full cleared heroic / normal both weeks and have 17/20. Have not received any mail.
If you don't see them in your mailbox, relog. Relogged and immediately had them in mailbox.
Oh that's sick. Even if you didn't full clear first week, there does seem to be a catchup mechanic. My DH did its first raid clear this week and got 15
por fin, limpie 11 boss cada semana, y tenia 12 recien, me dieron 8 de una
1 Full clear of Normal and 8/9 Heroic last week and still had 0 drops.Didn't get any until this week (full normal and AotC clears) and think I have around 10 or so atm.It was definitely bugged that first week at the very least.
Interesting. I only did LFR on one character and had 16, then just got mailed four more. Didn't full clear anything.
5 weeks is far too much. Most players never clear a raid more than 3-4 times, if that. Alts even less and they would arguably benefit much more from the enchant. Gearing via raiding has been obsolete for years now with M+ a much more efficient way to do. Once players get their 4 piece and perhaps a powerful trinket or weapon they never set foot inside the raid again.
