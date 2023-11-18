Mid-Week 1 Amirdrassil DPS Rankings

Oh man it’s nice to see us hunters take the top place ❤️Better enjoy it while it lasts my fellow hunters until blizzard brings out the nerf bat “because we cannot allow hunters do a lot of damage” 😂
Well it was nice playing assassination while it wasnt !@#$ at least once this expansion. Was fun while it lasted
For comment people, please read:
Give it like 3 weeks and it'll even out.
Aug evoker is like a support class and yet aff lock is last one on the list.
30% difference between top and bottom. Good job blizzard. How to ruin your own work.
Demonology being propped up by s2 tier set, it'll take a dive soon.
WW screams
I was not expecting that since I was just playing my Hunter a couple of days ago, and my damage was so neutered.
The comments are hilarious as always xD People are so dumb xD1. We are in FIRST WEEK of the Raid... means people are still on Equipping-Phase where most don't have 4 Pieces of Set and i guess many also don't have best trinkets and stats... 2. It's MID-WEEK Stats... not End of ID... 3. BM is only this HIGH up, cause there is still a bug, which don't gives Augvokers credit for the damage they give the BM cause of the Pets... so BM like ~6% of BM Hunters Damage should be put down to evoker. Means: BM should be aboud the same as Demolock or Outlaw... And Augvoker should be about the same as Marksman or Shadow.4. Cause of all the Splitruns WFR-Guilds are doing there also are many "False" Parses into it and can't be taken to serious!Blizz also is buffing and nerfing atm. So calm down...These Lists can only be taken serious if you realy read into them and these Lists are made at a time, where most people have BiS-Gear!
"The amount of utility that Augmentation Evoker brings on top of its high damage has proven to be too powerful despite recent changes. Therefore we are further reducing their damage contributions to the group in order to balance them against other specializations."