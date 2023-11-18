Mid-Week 1 Amirdrassil DPS Rankings

Disclaimers and Source

Once again there's a bug with Augmentation Evokers causing Beast Mastery Hunters to appear higher than they should. Pet damage increases from Augmentation isn't being properly attributed to them, so BM hunters appear higher than they should, while Augmentation appears slightly lower.

Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.

This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.

Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. For that, we're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.

Tier acquisition will skew how balance looks for the first weeks of Season 3.

We will be looking into Heroic data for a couple of weeks while Mythic population builds up.

Dragonflight Season 3 DPS Rankings - Heroic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of November 14th







Overall Damage



Damage to Bosses











Overall Damage



Damage to Bosses







Position Spec and Class Population Size Change from

Aberrus 10.2



1 Beast Mastery Hunter 33383 0

2 Assassination Rogue 11602 ↑3

3 Havoc Demon Hunter 25561 ↑12

4 Demonology Warlock 20980 ↓1

5 Outlaw Rogue 10920 ↑2

6 Balance Druid 22107 ↑7

7 Subtlety Rogue 2494 ↑4

8 Arms Warrior 12636 ↓6

9 Unholy Death Knight 14018 ↓3

10 Arcane Mage 6617 ↑7

11 Devastation Evoker 9364 ↓7

12 Enhancement Shaman 15693 ↓2

13 Feral Druid 5234 ↓1

14 Retribution Paladin 22831 ↑9

15 Frost Mage 13583 ↓1

16 Fire Mage 8757 ↓7

17 Fury Warrior 12804 ↑5

18 Elemental Shaman 4687 0

19 Windwalker Monk 6308 ↑1

20 Frost Death Knight 3660 ↓12

21 Shadow Priest 10396 0

22 Survival Hunter 1554 ↑3

23 Destruction Warlock 5215 ↓4

24 Marksmanship Hunter 1334 ↑2

25 Augmentation Evoker 21521 ↓9

26 Affliction Warlock 1444 ↓2





