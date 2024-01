Mettle Dumps



Not going to spoonfeed everything. If you're the type of person who complains you have max inspiration + tons of mettle, but can't make a profit with dracothyst I can't help you.



All I'll say is look at the stats on the right when you have the craft selected, and make the relevant numbers go up to max (maybe someone else can comment on what the max stats are).



Mettle Dumps for Each Crafting profession



List is not in order of relevance/profit/salerate. Mettle goes the furthest if using it to fill work orders, if you aren't interested in that then:



Alchemy - Primal Convergent, Omnium Draconis, any Phial/Potion that needs insight to R3 with T3 mats (go down the list) e.g. Iced Phial of Corrupting Rage, Phial of Glacial Fury, EPP.

- Primal Convergent, Omnium Draconis, any Phial/Potion that needs insight to R3 with T3 mats (go down the list) e.g. Iced Phial of Corrupting Rage, Phial of Glacial Fury, EPP. Blacksmithing - Alloys, Shadowed Belt Clasp (xD)

- Alloys, Shadowed Belt Clasp (xD) Enchanting - Graceful Avoidance, Homebound Speed, Regenerative Leech, Accelerated Agility, Reserve of Intellect, Sustained Strength, Devotion of Avoidance/Leech/Speed/Critical Strike/Haste/Mastery/Versatility, Plainsrunner's Breeze, Watcher's Loam, Burning/Earthen/Frozen/Sophic/Wafting Devotion, Shadowflame Wreathe, Spore Tender, Draconic Deftness/Finesse/Inspiration/Perception/Resourcefulness.

- Graceful Avoidance, Homebound Speed, Regenerative Leech, Accelerated Agility, Reserve of Intellect, Sustained Strength, Devotion of Avoidance/Leech/Speed/Critical Strike/Haste/Mastery/Versatility, Plainsrunner's Breeze, Watcher's Loam, Burning/Earthen/Frozen/Sophic/Wafting Devotion, Shadowflame Wreathe, Spore Tender, Draconic Deftness/Finesse/Inspiration/Perception/Resourcefulness. Engineering - Arclight Capacitor, Overcharged Overclocker, Calibrated Safety Switch, Critical Failure Prevention Unit, Magazine of Healing Darts, Spring-Loaded Capacitor, Tinker: Arclight Vital Correctors, Tinker: Shadowflame Rockets,

- Arclight Capacitor, Overcharged Overclocker, Calibrated Safety Switch, Critical Failure Prevention Unit, Magazine of Healing Darts, Spring-Loaded Capacitor, Tinker: Arclight Vital Correctors, Tinker: Shadowflame Rockets, Herbalism - not a crafting profession

- not a crafting profession Inscription - Cosmic Ink, Runed Writhebark, Chilled Rune, Vantus Rune

- Cosmic Ink, Runed Writhebark, Chilled Rune, Vantus Rune Jewelcrafting - Tiered Medallion Setting

- Tiered Medallion Setting Leatherworking - Hides/Scales, Armor Kits, Shadowflame Patches,

- Hides/Scales, Armor Kits, Shadowflame Patches, Mining - not a crafting profession

- not a crafting profession Skinning - not a crafting profession

- not a crafting profession Tailoring - Blue Silken Lining, Spellthreads, Banners, Azure/Chronoweave bolts (xD)

Not going to spoonfeed everything. If you're the type of person who complains you have max inspiration + tons of mettle, but can't make a profit with dracothyst I can't help you.All I'll say is look at the stats on the right when you have the craft selected, and make the relevant numbers go up to max (maybe someone else can comment on what the max stats are).List is not in order of relevance/profit/salerate. Mettle goes the furthest if using it to fill work orders, if you aren't interested in that then:

I just used advanced phial experimentation to go through 6000 mettle on my main, made 150k. It's mindless and easy to get the skill points on every toon you have mettle on for the advanced phial making tree. Takes maybe an hour set up for each toon.



The market was higher a few months ago, but now that everybody is in the same predicament of no more new content and mettle to spend. Its afk and free so I'm going to take the free gold where I can.

Now is the Time for Transmog & Cosmetics



The final season of Dragonflight is on the horizon and it’s actually time to start looking ahead. With the slowdown in max level content we can expect activity to drop, but profits are still going to be there!





All of these markets will usually hold long term value well. Cosmetics never truly go out of style, but of course any one cosmetic will have fewer and fewer customers as time goes by. Luckily we also have players coming into the game to keep demand rolling.



300k Without Dragonflight

So, I stopped playing at the end of BfA. Is it possible without the current expac, providing that I'm not ready to spend more than 10 hours a week? If it were you, how would you go about it?



If it matters, I am a leatherworker (though I'm pretty sure it won't help, yeah)

Honestly, you could do the ore farm in drustvar. You can average 14-18k per hour getting storm silver and monelite ore deposits. This takes a bit of prep time to get max level on the professions, but it’s easy, and there are tons of guides. It still sells really well, and nets you a nice profit. I know that only averages to about 150k, but it is a possible start as you begin and get better at the routes. If you get the addon worthit, this is the best GPH you can get out of a material farm. Even less set up is the dark rune farm in EPL, and I can manage 16-18k per hour after perfecting my own route. Again, a lot of guides on routes and so on are online, and I believe i got the idea from comments about dark runes on Wowhead. Farming specific, old world materials is honestly a good, consistent way to get gold, but it does not necessarily make you millions- it is just consistent.



Like the other comment said, you could do mogs and pets and stuff, but I find that the sell rate is absolutely abysmal. You can get lucky and can pull good old world patterns and mogs, but again, it is not necessarily consistent. I like to farm transmogs and other items to sell once or twice a week and rotate what i put up. These take multiple reposts and patience. They might sell eventually, and you just have to stick with it. It feels great to sell that one item for 40k that you have had for some time.



If you have alts you can begin to do other farms and utilize different strategies. For example, farming materials for engineer mounts and sell those, but it becomes more worth it on multiple characters.



Making gold in wow is somewhat of a process, and there are alot of niche markets. The one thing to consider is that 300k is fairly close to a token price. I always judge what i farm by my real time investment. This is a game, and it’s nice to make gold, but could you work an extra hour and buy a token instead of farming for 10? That is up to you of course, but i like to judge what i farm based on that real time investment too. As always, good luck!

I make a lot by farming the plants is val'shara, the ones that drop dreamleaf and the blood of sargareas that drops I trade for leystone ore which sells quickly and at a good price, you can make your 10k a day needed for a WoW token for an hour's work. If you check your missions you can get an easy 12 bloods also and more if you have more alts, more alts = more leystone ore thus more gold



Basically you just follow your class hall quests in Legion and unlock the mission table but to get the blood of sargareas as a reward you pretty much need to get all followers and go through the whole campaign so it's a lot of work, if you've already done it on several characters though then it can be a lucrative money maker.



If you asked me 3 months ago I would've been on the no train.



But after seeing someone's "buy low sell high" comment I decided to try it. Went from thinking that's the hardest but most rewarding gold making activity to thinking it's the easiest + most rewarding gold making activity.



Don't need any starting gold really. I managed 0-1M in 3 weeks with level 1 characters, no professions, no grinding, no Dragonflight, etc. Just ~2 months of knowledge/experience.

New to Flipping

Hello!



I recently started dipping my feet into realm flipping and since this is still extremely new to me, I'd love some help. So: what do you flip that makes you money? Transmog, battle pets, mounts, current BOEs or just snipe deals?



Thank you!

Made 30 mil in 2 months from flipping, it's definitley the best way to make gold if you have 2 accounts for cross-realm trading. I flip a mix of BOEs, rare transmogs, mounts, recipes, unobtainable items, etc.



You can flip using undermine exchange and send cheaper items to different servers. The best way to make gold however is cross-realm sniping in addition to flipping. But most people find it tedious since you have to make your own sniping list since people aren't going to share their own unless you buy it from them.





https://saddlebagexchange.com/wow/marketshare Use this to seach for some high value items to consider flipping

I saw an oportunity a while back. Took the risk and it worked.



When cloth is extremly cheap I buy a lot of it, it eventually sells. Some times the entire stack sells in a few weeks, others in a day.



The main problem is to store the cloth, I have a spread sheet for the cloth stored in the mail and the expiration date, If needed i set up a TSM mail operation to move between chars.



I dont YOLO sell all of it at once, since it cost 5s to deposit for 12 hours each piece. And when I see the market raising, many times a reset in the price happens, thats when I take the mayor risk and spread a few hundred of thousands in the market since that give me a lot of profit, usually between 1.8 and 2.8g a piece.



Right now, probably because there are a LOT of bots hyperspawning mobs, the market is overflowed and got like 3.5million cloth bought at around 71s stored waiting for a better time.



Last time I checked I had around 61s profit in average (a good amount came from Early in DF) . It is a lot of gold and I dont recommend doing it to anyone because it is extremly time consuming.

Further Reading