Memories for Radiant Echoes Now Stack to 100 - Quality of Life Hotfix

Why do I keep getting them if they have 0 use after making the heirloom ring
Damn memories, always making things harder T.T
Maybe making them stop dropping once your get the heirloom instead?
Should just cap it to 20 warbound instead. I don't need more since the ring is already made
UselessAfter you make Heirloom Ring you don't need it
Still going to the mailbox even though the tooltip says 100. I had 17, received 5 and wondered why I didn't see them, had over 40 sitting in my mailbox from running around the event for a while. Had to ask in General if there was a bug becuase I thought some of the events were not giving them.
I don't need these anymore. Can you just stop me and everyone else getting them please. Thanks in advance :)
This solves one problem and creates another I guess. It was nice to not keep getting them.But *previously*, you had 19, then got a stack of 5 in the mail. You couldn't open that because then you would have had 24 (and you can't take partials from the mail).So now you had to put your whole stack in the warbank. You're also not allowed to split the stack in your inventory. A second character takes the 19 out, puts 15 back *into* the war bank. Now the first character takes them back AND can open their mail. you finally have 20 *and* they stop dropping. Now repeat this three times.Obviously, this is not an acceptable process for anyone who hasn't played this game for several years. This is some windows 95 logic. It would be best if it just stopped dropping completely once you had the ring, but that's not how the game works.
Should have made the ring a item to start a quest so we wouldn't keep getting them after making the ring.