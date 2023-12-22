Melee DPS Trinket Cataclysmic Signet Brand Explained - Learn How It Works & When to Use

|Dungeon
|Verdict
|Notes
|Atal'Dazar
|Play
|Go scout in m0 where the critters are or just vibe, use Worn Doll on the way to Yazma if you are not a death knight
|Black Rook Hold
|Play
|It's amazing! You just need to know where the Troubled Soul are and plan your Worn Doll usage if you're not a Death Knight
|The Everbloom
|Play
|Use Worn Doll if you cleared the lashers on the ramp behind Witherbark's room before killing him, everything else is all about not dawdling around after mobs die.
|Waycrest Manor
|Play
|Use Worn Doll or find a mob when going downstairs after Goliath/Raal.
|Darkheart Thicket
|Debatable
|The problem with Darkheart is that it really depends on the key level. The moment you start skipping Festerhide Grizzly, you incur a forced stack drop just before Archdruid Glaidalis. You can spawn Hatespawn Whelpling near Dresaron to keep yourself in combat while waiting for blood elementals to patrol away if you intend to skip them.
|Throne of the Tides
|Debatable
|Throne has two mandatory drops you can do nothing about (going upstairs, going back downstairs) and since it's an elevator Worn Doll doesn't work. You can justify it for the second half of the dungeon but you will need to Worn Doll coming out of Mindbender Ghur'sha's room (or Ozumat if you did it backwards).
|Dawn of the Infinite (both wings)
|Avoid
|Both Dawn wings have so much roleplay, forced combat drops, forced time spent waiting for bosses to spawn and mandatory dragon scenic fly-over that you'll struggle to keep stacks up. Fall is slightly better in that you can technically keep your stacks after Chronikar if you're fast, but that's the only solace. The final shroud skip most groups do to get to Iridikron outright kills it for last boss as well.