Melee DPS Trinket Cataclysmic Signet Brand Explained - Learn How It Works & When to Use



Dungeon

Verdict

Notes





Atal'Dazar

Play

Go scout in m0 where the critters are or just vibe, use Worn Doll on the way to Yazma if you are not a death knight





Black Rook Hold

Play

It's amazing! You just need to know where the Troubled Soul are and plan your Worn Doll usage if you're not a Death Knight





The Everbloom

Play

Use Worn Doll if you cleared the lashers on the ramp behind Witherbark's room before killing him, everything else is all about not dawdling around after mobs die.





Waycrest Manor

Play

Use Worn Doll or find a mob when going downstairs after Goliath/Raal.





Darkheart Thicket

Debatable

The problem with Darkheart is that it really depends on the key level. The moment you start skipping Festerhide Grizzly, you incur a forced stack drop just before Archdruid Glaidalis. You can spawn Hatespawn Whelpling near Dresaron to keep yourself in combat while waiting for blood elementals to patrol away if you intend to skip them.





Throne of the Tides

Debatable

Throne has two mandatory drops you can do nothing about (going upstairs, going back downstairs) and since it's an elevator Worn Doll doesn't work. You can justify it for the second half of the dungeon but you will need to Worn Doll coming out of Mindbender Ghur'sha's room (or Ozumat if you did it backwards).

