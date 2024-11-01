Meet Gill'el - New Decrypted Thrall Murloc Pet

Christ, these murloc pun names. I applaud.
You think Thrall will die in the World Soul Saga?
NEED
Guessing they'll do a direct bundle of some kind and this is the new pet for it
100% for watching warcraft direct
$90 store pet that is a vendor and repairs? :-D
Hopefully not another $$ grab. We could use a little bit of hey this one is on us thanks for watching/playing. I do love the Murloc version of another character pets.
Sounds like a PTR post if you ask me...
Since the 20th anniversary feats of strength still isn't hotfixed in like they promised us yday, I guarantee this pet is the reward from it.
That's going to be 500$ plz
Oh hell yeah! New dycrypted Havoc dh buffs! About time!
"He likes to shout horde battlecries but hides like a scared child when the Alliance murlocs show up."
At least this one gets to be a Shaman lol
Omg its cute and i want it. hmm, do i pick the murloc that looks like Grom or the one that looks like Thrall to follow me around... Or the illidan one... or... @___@Just realized Go'el reminds me of Kal'el and now I don't like it.
That animation should have been Thrall's idle. I'm serious, what a wasted opportunity!
Garrosh is better
So many animations! I'm gonna say... 50 bucks probably :kekw: