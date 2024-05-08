May 8th Dragonflight Hotfixes - Dungeon Flightstones & Crests, Crest Trades, Dreamseeds Quests

They need to fix the guild bank issue already.
Hopefully the next hotfix is fixing clearing heroic, at least for amirdrassil, it only gave my raid the normal achievement even though all we did was heroic.
Buff the amount of flightstones we get and remove the cap thanks.
what about the Survival tier set that is worst than using the S3 tier set with 40 less ilvlor the BDK using 2pc + 2pc because the 4pc is trash?
When will we able to use 2 min Bullion trinkets correctly since they don't reset currently?
delete flightstones they are not needed at all alongside crests and buff crests to at least 15 a dungeon also 10 for untimed since 5 is just too punishing. not even getting a measly 1rank/3ilvl upgrade on a single item after finishing a key is just a @#$%ty feeling