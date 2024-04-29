May 2024 Trading Post Items - 2 Pets and Amber Skitterfly Mount

Here's What's in Stock for May





Name

Item Type

Trader’s Tender





Buzzworth (Returning)

Pet

600





Pokee

Pet

400





Amber Skitterfly

Mount

600





Blazing Hippogryph

Mount

800





Royal Swarmer’s Reins (Returning)

Mount

800









Name

Item Type

Trader’s Tender





Highborne Scholar's Gloves

Hands

50





Sin'dorei Assassin's Shroud

Cloak

50





Lively Treads of the Kalu'ak

Feet

50





Dueler's Brick Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Dueler's Midnight Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Trader's Brick Sarong

Legs

100





Gloves of the Midnight Soiree

Hands

100





Classic Midnight Tabard

Tabard

100





Ensemble: Vagabond's Midnight Threads (Returning)

Head and Cloak

100





Ensemble: Wanderer's Midnight Trappings (Returning)

Head and Cloak

100





Ensemble: Vagabond's Brick Threads

Head and Cloak

100





Ensemble: Wanderer's Brick Trappings

Head and Cloak

100





Guise of the Golden Masquerade

Head

200





Ebony Crown of the Red Rose

Head

250









Name

Item Type

Trader’s Tender





Primeval Maul

2-Hand Mace

75





Leaky Bucket

Off-Hand

75





Forsaken Cresset (Returning)

Off-Hand

100





Valarjar Champion's Greatsword

2-Hand Sword

200





Paradise's Golden Axe

1-Hand Axe

300





Lavish Floral Edge

Dagger

300





Lavish Floral Stalk

Polearm

300





Sunny Bow-quet

Bow

300





Sunny Floral Staff

Staff

300





Arsenal: Blades of Elune (Returning)

1-Hand Sword, 1 Hand Sword

600





A variety of new items are flowering in this month’s Trading Post. Embrace the spirit of spring when you gild your back with the Wings of the Amber Monarch. Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.Pets, Mounts, and ToysArmor TransmogsWeapon Transmogs