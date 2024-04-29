May 2024 Trading Post Items - 2 Pets and Amber Skitterfly Mount

A variety of new items are flowering in this month’s Trading Post. Embrace the spirit of spring when you gild your back with the Wings of the Amber Monarch. Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Here's What's in Stock for May
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Buzzworth Pokee Amber Skitterfly Royal Swarmer
(Royal Swarmer’s Reins)
|Name
|Item Type
|Trader’s Tender
|Buzzworth (Returning)
|Pet
|600
|Pokee
|Pet
|400
|Amber Skitterfly
|Mount
|600
|Blazing Hippogryph
|Mount
|800
|Royal Swarmer’s Reins (Returning)
|Mount
|800
Armor Transmogs Ensemble: Vagabond’s Midnight Threads Ensemble: Wanderer’s Midnight Trappings
|Name
|Item Type
|Trader’s Tender
|Highborne Scholar's Gloves
|Hands
|50
|Sin'dorei Assassin's Shroud
|Cloak
|50
|Lively Treads of the Kalu'ak
|Feet
|50
|Dueler's Brick Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Dueler's Midnight Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Trader's Brick Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Gloves of the Midnight Soiree
|Hands
|100
|Classic Midnight Tabard
|Tabard
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond's Midnight Threads (Returning)
|Head and Cloak
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer's Midnight Trappings (Returning)
|Head and Cloak
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond's Brick Threads
|Head and Cloak
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer's Brick Trappings
|Head and Cloak
|100
|Guise of the Golden Masquerade
|Head
|200
|Ebony Crown of the Red Rose
|Head
|250
Weapon Transmogs Paradise’s Golden Axe Sunny Floral Staff Sunny Bow-quet Arsenal: Blades of Elune
|Name
|Item Type
|Trader’s Tender
|Primeval Maul
|2-Hand Mace
|75
|Leaky Bucket
|Off-Hand
|75
|Forsaken Cresset (Returning)
|Off-Hand
|100
|Valarjar Champion's Greatsword
|2-Hand Sword
|200
|Paradise's Golden Axe
|1-Hand Axe
|300
|Lavish Floral Edge
|Dagger
|300
|Lavish Floral Stalk
|Polearm
|300
|Sunny Bow-quet
|Bow
|300
|Sunny Floral Staff
|Staff
|300
|Arsenal: Blades of Elune (Returning)
|1-Hand Sword, 1 Hand Sword
|600