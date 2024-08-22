Matrix Catalyst Charges Available Every Odd Week in Season 1 of The War Within



Icy-Veins: When can we expect the first Matrix Catalyst charge to be available on live servers?



George Velev: The first charge will be available when Season 1 starts. It’s very similar to Dragonflight Season 3. The first charge is week 1 of Season 1 and then, every two weeks, you get another charge. This time around though, we are also adding a sort of in-game timer on top of the Catalyst so you can see exactly how much time you have remaining until you get the next charge.



