Matrix Catalyst Charges Available Every Odd Week in Season 1 of The War Within

Big L -- every other week.. GG Blizz
Another 2 steps back. Should have kept it as weekly.
I know catalyst is popular, but I always thought it made the gearing phase too fast, and removed a lot of prestige from collecting each piece of set, I find it really usefull as a catch up at the very end of the season though.
This is fine. No reason for this to be any different.
Big L for ppl that actually have a life
not a problem at all, who rememebrs the days without it, not many people were complaining about not having full tier week 2. even with this change and some luck from vaults most people will still have full 4p week 3
Fair.
Top players will get every char geared in the 1st day with 4 set anyway on splits... "everyone else can go and suck off themself"
Its ok i think ! i mean there are so many ways to get tiers now like the vault having all 9 options based on pveand you can also get a kinda free tier with 2k m+ rate (i know there are people out there who dont want to do it but trust me its easy ^^ ) Getting 1 charge per 2 weeks is fine !