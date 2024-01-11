Massive Mythic Tindral Sageswift Nerfs on January 16th Weekly Reset

Tindral Sageswift

Removed a cast of Fire Beam in phase 1 on Mythic difficulty.

Flaming Germination’s damage reduced by 25%.

The number of Flare Bombs reduced to 3 (was 4) and Empowering Flame’s damage increased by 35%.

Germinating Aura now prevents players from destroying a seed, but no longer spawns a Flaming Tree.

The number of seeds spawned is now reduced by 4.

With scheduled weekly maintenance on January 16, we will make the following adjustments:All of the changes above will be applied to Mythic difficulty.